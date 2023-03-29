VCTI announces appointment of Scott Widham to Board of Directors

Somerset (New Jersey) [UK], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced the appointment of visionary telecom executive Scott Widham to the company's Board of Directors. Widham is Chairman of Houston-area fiber broadband provider Ezee Fiber and has served as chief executive at a number of regional and vertical service providers including Alpheus Communications, Cobridge Communications, and Broadwing. He brings extensive experience in the broadband sector, with a deep understanding of service provider pain points, and the intricacies of funding and planning market expansion strategies.

"Scott's experience with market development and service roll outs in the telecommunications sector, along with his deep knowledge of how capital markets work, are a terrific addition to our team," explained VCTI CEO Raj Singh. "His talents and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to work with broadband service providers to develop smart strategic plans for market expansion, especially given his vast experience in raising capital. As the race to bring reliable broadband to all continues to drive high levels of activity, the opportunity for VCTI continues to grow. We are very honored to have Scott join our Board of Directors."

Among his many accomplishments, Widham has successfully raised more than USD 2B in capital for rural and suburban service provider expansions. During his career, he has served as CEO of five telecommunications and digital infrastructure companies. At, Broadwing, a NASDAQ listed full-service telecommunications wholesale and enterprise business, he successfully led the company's sale and integration to Level 3 for USD 1.8B. Widham was also the founder and CEO of Capital Cable, a multi-system operator that owned cable systems across the U.S. and in Latin America. As CEO, Scott facilitated Capital Cable's sale to Charter Communications.





"VCTI has been an immensely valuable partner to Ezee Fiber, and working directly with this team impressed me greatly. With their knowledge and service offerings, we were able to define and execute a powerful expansion strategy, successfully leveraging grants," said Widham. "Their expertise in geospatial mapping, network planning, market and cost analytics is unmatched. I am excited to be part of the company's success moving forward. The possibilities for the company are huge."

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

