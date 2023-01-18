Vector Consulting Group, a leading management consulting firm in India, announces capital and business alliance with TIS Inc, one of the largest tech firms in Japan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vector Consulting Group, one of India's leading home-grown management consulting firms announces a capital and business alliance with TIS Inc. As part of the alliance, TIS Inc--one of the largest technology firms in Japan, has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Vector. The alliance paves the way for Vector to expand its footprint in growing markets, including Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand. The alliance will see Vector expand its footprint to markets like Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand.

Over the last 17 years, Vector has pioneered one-of-its-kind implementation-led solution approach in the management consulting industry in India. They are committed to delivering long-term competitive advantage to their clients by using systems thinking to address 'wicked' industry problems in supply chain, operations, project execution, sales delivery, distribution, and customer management capabilities.

Since 2006, Vector has partnered with clients across fast-growing sectors like auto, steel, construction, pharmaceutical, textile, and retail. They have delivered transformational business results for companies and brands like Tata Motors, Godrej Group, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motors, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Volvo Eicher, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, Jindal Stainless Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Raymond, Lupin, Ajanta Pharma amongst others.

From a leadership team of 3 founding partners in 2006, Vector now has grown to a size of 200 consultants and 16 managing partners.

TIS Inc, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of the USD 4 billion TIS Intech Group. The technology firm has a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. TIS Inc sees immense potential in partnering with Vector as the alliance gives the company a foothold and access to one of the fastest-growing economies and markets of the world -- India.



As a first step towards expanding its footprint in the Asia Pacific region, Vector, in 2022, set up its first office in Indonesia. The overseas expansion in Southeast Asia will also see Vector increase its headcount from 200+ at present to 400 in the next two years.

With the growing intersection of consulting and technology globally, TIS will leverage Vector's management consulting expertise to provide high-value-added IT services to their existing clients in India, Japan, ASEAN, and China. Vector and TIS will also collaborate to innovate and co-create tech-based solutions and platforms for unresolved chronic issues in the industry. Vector Digital Labs which has been developing digital solutions for operations, sales and supply chain to strengthen Vector's management consulting practice, will tap into TIS' breadth of tech expertise in emerging technologies to develop enhanced solutions for their clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Kothekar, one of the founding partners at Vector, said, "This alliance will allow us to plan for a breakaway growth rate in coming years, innovate and experiment with new ideas for various emerging challenges facing businesses and the society across the world."

Founded in 2006, Vector is one of India's fastest-growing management consulting companies. Vector has gone on to disrupt the consultancy space with its implementation-focused approach and its unique risk-sharing model of consulting--a first in the Indian consultancy space. The consulting firm has been creating immense business value for its 200+ clients in the auto, pharma, FMCG, consumer goods, textile, EPC, construction, and software development industry segments by offering and implementing bespoke solutions for supply chain, operations, sales, project management and building brands. For more details, visit, https://www.vectorconsulting.in/

TIS Inc is one of the largest technology firms in Japan. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, TIS Inc is part of the USD 4 billion TIS Intech Group. The technology firm has a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. For more details, visit, https://www.tis.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

