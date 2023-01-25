Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of the metal, moves into the second spot in the S and P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the aluminium industry for the assessment period FY21-22 (2021-22).

The S and P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are a family of best global benchmarks that track the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental, and social criteria, according to the metal-producing company.

The company moved up two spots from the previous fourth rank globally in the FY20-21 assessment, according to Vedanta Aluminium's statement released on Wednesday.

This makes the firm the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world.



According to the DJSI index, more than 10,000 companies across various industries undergo annual evaluations of their sustainability practices and only the most sustainable of which are selected for inclusion in the list.

Vedanta Aluminium scored high on most aspects of the environment, social and governance (ESG) criteria, including cybersecurity, environment reporting, environmental policy and management systems, social reporting, labour practice indicators, human capital development, talent attraction and retention, customer relationship management and social impact on communities, it said.

"Vedanta Aluminium's S&P DJSI rankings for 2022 reflects our commitment to structurally integrate the principles of sustainability throughout our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery, with climate action central to our growth journey, " Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said.

He said their sustainable development agenda included a laser focus on decarbonisation of their operations, increasing the quantum of renewables in the energy mix, judicious use of natural resources like water, wellbeing of employees and partners, fostering circular economy in waste management, and partnership with local communities to make farming climate resilient.

The CEO added, "The recognition of being second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world echoes our mission of Transforming for Good for the betterment of our planet, people and communities." (ANI)

