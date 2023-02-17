Vedanta Aluminium says it is the first within the sector to introduce robotic process automation

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of the metal, on Friday said it introduced robotic process automation (RPA) in its entire commercial function.

The company, in a statement, thus claimed it became the first within India's metal and mining industry to undertake hyperautomation of the entire commercial process.

With multiple, large-scale plant operations, a vast customer footprint and an extensive supplier network, the firm said its commercial function is a strategic one that holds significant potential to unlock value for the company.

By deploying software robots to replace human effort in performing mundane, repetitive tasks and render them touchless, paperless and accurate, the company said it aims to make the workflows of commercial function faster, seamless and consistent.

The company also said this will also give it rich data via tracking of various parameters on a real-time basis, thereby aiding in faster decision-making on critical business parameters.



Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Aluminium is the metal of the future, owing to its diverse applications in the clean technologies of tomorrow. As one of the world's top aluminium producers, we aim to make our operations future-ready."

Sharma said this witnessed the company undertaking the digital transformation of plants and processes, harnessing the potential of Industry 4.0 and Web3 for manufacturing excellence.

"To this end, we are also working with nearly 40 technology start-ups in the areas of manufacturing, energy and healthcare, for value creation, volume growth, cost efficiency, excellence in business and ESG (environment, social and governance)," Sharma said.

This initiative was executed in collaboration with Crave Infotech, a global fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform, digital supply chain, Industry 4.0, and enterprise mobility enablement.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO - Crave Infotech said, "We have been pushing the envelope for innovation in process automation, powered by Business Technology Platform and structured through industry-specific intelligence. It's great to work with Vedanta Aluminium..." (ANI)

