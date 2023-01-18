Vedanta Aluminium working with 40 startups in value creation, volume growth

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): On the occasion of National Startup week, India's largest producer of the metal Vedanta Aluminium announced on Tuesday said it was working with nearly 40 leading technology startups to collaborate with India's rich ecosystem and power the next phase of its growth journey.

Towards making the Aluminium Business a digital-first organisation, the company said the startups were working in the areas of value creation, volume growth, cost-efficiency, excellence in business and environment, social and governance.

Vedanta Aluminium said the initiative is a part of the company's Vedanta Spark programme, a global corporate innovation and ventures programme, which offers venture investing, start-up incubation, pilot programmes with startups on various business cases, and venture-building programmes with various universities to create a pool of new start-ups.



Rahul Sharma, CEO - Vedanta Aluminium said, "At Vedanta Aluminium, we aim to reimagine the role of entrepreneurship in the manufacturing industry, as a catalyst of innovation. With aluminium fast evolving as the strategic metal for a connected tomorrow, we are poised for exponential growth, with digital transformation of our plants at the heart of this journey. And therefore, we are working with nearly 40 leading tech start-ups who are bringing in cutting-edge technologies and their global expertise to enhance our agility and competitiveness."

From immersive safety trainings to just-in-time supply of spare parts through 3D printing, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, asset reliability and more, the company said it was deploying emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, robotics, power electronics, visual intelligence and additive manufacturing.

Pinak Dattaray, founder and CEO of Ripik.AI, said, "At Ripik.AI, we build proprietary cutting-edge AI-based applications to drive meaningful KPI movement and business benefits. It is a privilege to work with Vedanta's Aluminium Business."

Dattaray said the company looks forward to deepening its relationship with the company and continue to build disruptive products which are pioneers in the aluminium and metals industry, globally.

Snehendu Mondal, CEO of Satsafeti (Mondal Ventures), said, "As a global industry leader, backed by a culture of innovation and excellence, Vedanta offers significant opportunities for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Satsafeti has partnered with Vedanta to strengthen the company's safety culture with our state-of-the-art computer vision technology." (ANI)

