Vedanta declared preferred bidder for minerals block in Chhattisgarh through e-auction

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Vedanta has been declared the preferred bidder for the Kelwardabri mineral blocks by the Chhattisgarh government through its e-auction mechanism.



The mining major informed the exchanges the bid was for nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr) and Associated Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Block.

"The grant of Composite License by the Government of Chhattisgarh in respect of aforesaid block shall be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the Tender Document, obtaining of necessary approvals / permissions / clearances from various Government Departments / Agencies and execution of necessary agreements / deeds in the matter," Vedanta informed stock exchanges in a regulator filing.

On October 11, 2022, the Chhattisgarh government floated tenders inviting participation in the e-auction for purpose of granting a Composite License for those minerals. (ANI)

