Vedanta's 'waste to wealth' programmes foster local MSMEs in rural Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Vedanta's aluminium and power business said on Wednesday it is fostering hundreds of MSMEs in remote rural areas with its innovative 'waste to wealth' programmes.

The project forms a key pillar of Vedanta's sustainability agenda that is centred on 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge'.

In addition, the company also provides the know-how and training on manufacturing these bricks in partnership with technical institutes, thus creating employment avenues as well as promoting circular economy.

The beneficiaries from this project are underprivileged villagers who would otherwise depend on cattle rearing, subsistence agriculture or would migrate to other states to work as construction labourers for their livelihood.

Vedanta Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharma said: "At Vedanta, we integrate smart innovation, best-in-class technologies and global best practices to create value for the nation."



All of our business units have robust waste management systems in place and scientifically manage the 'reduce, reuse and recycle' trifecta of value-creation by working with local entrepreneurs and community members" he added.

One such innovative programme being run by Vedanta for fostering local micro-enterprises is fly-ash brick making.

The company supports over 100 brick manufacturing MSMEs situated around and beyond its areas of operations with fly ash and transporting it free of cost to their doorsteps, amounting to nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes per annum.

Vedanta aluminium and power business is India's largest producer of aluminium, producing almost half of India's aluminium or 1.9 million tonnes per annum in FY20. It is also one of the largest private power producers in the country.

In FY21, Vedanta achieved highest ever fly ash utilisation of 117 per cent through these methods and is now looking to expand its ecosystem of MSME partners even further by including more local fly ash brick manufacturers into the fold. (ANI)

