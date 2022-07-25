VedaOils attended the Cosmotech Expo 2022 India

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): A pioneer in the essential oils market since 2018, VedaOils took part in this year's Cosmotech Expo to showcase its diverse range of products.

The company has an ethos focused on the development of holistic beauty and self-care items and has created several products suited to the Indian lifestyle.

The brand's focus on quality products has made it a favourite among small business owners as well as DIY beauty aficionados.

Several companies under the beauty and personal care category came together for the fifth edition of CosmoTech Expo, India's largest trade show for the cosmetics, cosmeceutical, perfumery, soap, and toiletries industries.

The expo was conceptualized to provide innovative solutions to manufacturers, from ideation to formulation, to technology and product launches. This year's edition had over 250 exhibitors come together to showcase their innovations like raw materials, packaging and labeling machinery, testing, and lab equipment. The event attracted attendees from across the globe.



VedaOils participated in the two-day event, with a display that included the best curation of essential oils as well as products across the cosmetics industry, from Cosmetic Raw Ingredients, Liquid bases for soaps to fragrances for body and hair care. Fragrance aficionados could choose their favorite scents from the 90+ options of fragrance oils displayed.

Popular items at the VedaOils stall were the different DIY kits like lip gloss, candle making, and soap-making kits. With components that are developed in-house, consumers can be assured of the highest standards in quality when purchasing a VedaOils DIY kit.

President of VedaOils, Aayush Gupta, commented on the impact of CosmoTech, "Young entrepreneurs who are sourcing quality ingredients for their products, which could be soaps, candles or beauty products, often have to search across the market for quality that matches their standards. Cosmotech brings together the best in the industry. VedaOils works with small to big business owners as well as directly with hobbyists and understands that quality is of the highest priority. Hence, we were proud to display our various categories of products like body butter, soaps supplies, and candle supplies at the expo."

VedaOils and its parent business, Bo International, have been involved in the essential oil sector for several years. Over the previous nine years, they have retained their love for holistic beauty. The business has always concentrated on producing things that are tailored to Indian lifestyles.

Their major focus is on studying their 1500+ bespoke formulas in order to generate scientifically proven items that live up to their promises. Founder Aayush Gupta's mission is to continue inventing products that people like using and benefit from.

Having its own production facility allows them to keep on track with its aims of producing chemical-free items and infusing natural components into people's daily lives.

