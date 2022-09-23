VEGA launches India's first-of-its-kind SmartOne beard trimmers (S1 and S2) with brand new #GIY Campaign featuring Hitman Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ATK): VEGA, one of the leading brands in personal care appliances and beauty care accessories, launches the first-of-its-kind SmartOne Series of VEGA S1 and S2 beard trimmers during this festive season. Adding to the wide assortment of 600+ SKUs, the brand is back with another breakthrough innovation for beard grooming lovers.

As the name suggests, the VEGA SmartOne Beard Trimmers are the first beard trimmers with Smart Memory Function and 3-speed modes in India. This exceptionally unique trimmer not only offers 3 unique speed modes for your beard type but also remembers your last used speed mode to simplify your beard grooming routine.

Keeping with the brand's evolving diaspora, VEGA launches SmartOne Series Beard Trimmers with a game-changing "India Karega GIY" Campaign featuring Captain Extraordinaire Rohit Sharma in an uber-lifestyle avatar. The hitman can be seen unveiling at-home grooming trend eulogizing the catchphrase, "Karo GIY" amongst the country's youth with the newly launched flagship SmartOne Beard trimmer.

The Indian Cricket Team Captain articulates, "VEGA is known to meaningfully redefine grooming through its innovative and disruptive product range. I am happy to be a part of their GIY campaign for the SmartOne series as it is aimed to democratize self-grooming amongst youth through a highly engaging and playful theme."

Speaking about the brand-new campaign, Singhal quotes "Inspired by the notion of DIY, our India Karega GIY (Groom it yourself) campaign is conceptualized to resonate emotionally & culturally with Gen Z & millennials and empower them to express themselves with smart and awesome beard styles. We are launching fresh new youthy Commercial featuring global sports icon Rohit Sharma, celebrating the joy of self-grooming with the attitude of GIY. This campaign is intended to attain significant mindshare among our young male diaspora and position VEGA as their foremost grooming and styling partner as they embark on the journey of self-love and self-focus."





Elaborating on the campaign genesis, Azazul Haque, Creative Consultant explains, "The challenging part of the campaign was to crack the creative idea. The brief was to make beard trimming a part of everyday personal grooming habit instead of once in a week salon visit. GIY, Groom It Yourself, which is inspired by DIY, Do It Yourself, just sounded right and excited everyone. In the film we thought of making it a big Pan India movement started by the stylish Rohit Sharma! The story creates an intrigue and excitement around GIY and asks entire India to be a part of "Groom It Yourself-GIY" movement."

Further sharing the excitement on the new flagship launch Eiti Singhal, CMO, VEGA highlights, "Future belongs to brands with the best consumer connect and agility to adapt to evolving trends. India is witnessing a paradigm shift in consumer behavior through do-it-yourself (DIY) products and solutions. Aligning ourselves with this powerful sentiment, and with Captain Rohit Sharma leading the campaign, we are very excited to launch the first generation of SmartOne Series of Beard Trimmers which offer the best of functionality, technology, and consumer experience to empower consumers to create their own highly customized beard styles. These flagship smart devices offer many features which are one of a kind and first in the category which is sure to delight our consumers. Augmenting on our strong equity in women's beauty and personal care segment, we are aiming for substantial growth in the male grooming segment with this flagship launch."

Adding newness in the category, VEGA S1 and S2 Beard trimmers offer path-breaking features like Smart memory function and 3-speed modes along with skin-friendly Titanium blades, 2 comb attachments, 40 length settings, a Digital Display, Quick-Charge feature that gives you 10-minute usage from just 5 minutes of charging. The trimmer also offers a runtime of 120 minutes, a Travel Lock, and USB C-type charging along with IPX7 Waterproof feature.

VEGA SmartOne Beard trimmers will be available on Flipkart "The Big Billion Days" starting from 23rd September'22, at an unbelievable launch offer price of Rs799 for S1 and Rs699 for S2 respectively, with a 1-year product warranty and On-site service in select cities.

