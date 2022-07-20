Vegas mall glitters with the stars of 'Shamshera': The glitz of glamourous film promotion

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Vegas Mall glittered when the star cast of one of the most awaited Hindi films 'Shamshera' arrived at its carpet to promote their ambitious project. Shamshera is an upcoming period action film under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Director Karan Malhotra and producer Aditya Chopra set the theme of the film in the 1800s, where the story follows a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British rule. The theatrical release of Shamshera is scheduled for July 22, 2022.

The platoon of fans gathered from far away areas of Delhi-NCR, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood Stars Ranveer Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While addressing the people present there in the event, Actor Sanjay Dutt said that we owe our comfortable living to the great warriors who fought for independence against the British. This film is a tribute to those real heroes indeed. Agreeing with Dutt, Youth icon Ranveer Kapoor added that it is our responsibility of us to preserve our heritage and introduce its mesmerising moments to the young generations. Vani Kapoor's fans were amazed when they got to know that the diva of 'Shamshera' had taken professional training in Kathak in order to justify her portrayal in the film as a dancer.

On this occasion, the assistant vice president of Vegas Mall Ravinder Choudhary said that "Vegas Mall is becoming the go-to designation for events in the entertainment and fashion industry. Team Vegas looks forward to organising more such events for the showbiz fans and we are determined to make each and every experience of our visitors uniquely different from the previous one."



