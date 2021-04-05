Vegetari: a homegrown brand for their own people

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Millions of people faced various personal and monetary losses due to the pandemic, but one such community that suffered largely was the farmer's community. Vegetari.in or as popularly called by the founders Kisan Ki Dukan is an initiative by Saurabh Lodhi and a bunch of students from Delhi University to market fresh fruits and vegetables from small farmers through their website at nominal wholesale and mandi prices.

Vegetari.in is a website that functions to bring small-scale farmers to potential customers and provide customers with fresh produce at affordable prices. It has a systematic process through which it delivers the produce from farms to doorsteps. Firstly they buy fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers and store it in their warehouses to keep the freshness and quality intact. All produce is then washed and sanitized in the warehouse to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Once you order your selected items from their official website https://vegetari.in the product is directly delivered to your doorstep in clean packaging. A very interesting feature that Vegetari has is they ask customers for their preferred delivery time and even if the customer prefers the vegetables to be delivered a week later, they easily meet their needs with fresh produce at the time of the delivery.



Vegetari is giving competition to other larger brands as they sell their produce at a rate cheaper than famous brands like Bigbasket, Grofers, Jio mart, Amazon fresh etc. In an era of "vocal for local", Vegetari is a homegrown brand which believes that it can cater the needs of their local customers. Being a local brand the company is based in the Delhi NCR and aims to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables around Delhi specifically. Along with fresh fruits and vegetables, the website and brand also deliver other grocery products from various brands directly to their customers. By delivering all grocery-related products Vegetari believes to be a one-stop-shop for their customers.

The Vegetari website is easy and simple to navigate and order through. There are different clear categories for Vegetables, Leafy vegetables, Exotic Vegetables, Fruits, Breakfast Dairy and Grocery. Each category covers almost every product from tomatoes to mushrooms to simple dairy products like milk and butter. In the era of social distancing Vegetari is the new corner store for your daily needs at a lower price from the regular market.

Customers ordering from Vegetari also have the facility to pay Cash On Delivery for the products. Currently, the company follows an online structure to operate from through their website but in the coming future, the company aims to expand its horizons. They not only hope to expand their business through other markets or physical stores but also provide the same services through an app. Vegetari hopes to be a successful Indian name and brand in a market dominated by multinationals and they aim to do so by providing quality products at reasonable prices.

To order click on vegetari.in

