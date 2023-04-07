Veko Care renews Australian GMP approval; targets 100 countries by 2025

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/SRV): Veko Care Pvt. Ltd, one of the Fastest growing Animal Health Pharmaceutical Manufacturing companies in India, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully renewing Australian GMP. With a world-class manufacturing facility, Veko Care has rapidly emerged as a leading player in the animal health space within a short span of time, exporting its products to more than 45 countries.

Along with its overseas partners, Veko Care has secured over 200 Marketing Authorization / Product Registration across the globe such as LATAM, AFRICA, CIS, and ASIA. Veko Care's manufacturing facility has been approved for GMP by prestigious organizations such as WHO GMP, APVMA -Australian, NDA-Uganda, ZAMRA - Zambia, and VMD - Kenya. The brand possesses one of the best manufacturing facilities for veterinary medicines in India and has cemented its position as a leader in the industry.

Veko Care manufactures products for different animals including Companion Animals (Cats & Dogs), Livestock & Cattle, Equine, Poultry, and specialty products for Aquaculture. The brand's greatest strength lies in manufacturing niche dosage forms. Veko Care's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and technology has set a new benchmark in the animal healthcare industry. Veko Care has a mission to be the most trusted name in the animal health sector.

Commenting on the achievement, the Chairman of Veko Care, Manoj Agrawal said, "We are happy to announce that we have successfully renewed Australian GMP. It is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation in the animal health space. Our vision is to expand our horizons to 100 countries within the next two years."

Since its inception, Veko Care has been expertly producing specialized Veterinary Pharmaceuticals in a myriad of dosage forms. The company started its operations in India in 2019 with a niche range of products for companion animals and equine. With a current national sales team of over 50 and an all-India presence, the brand plans to double its team size by the next financial year. Veko Care has achieved a revenue CAGR of 128% in the last three years and has set a target of USD 5.5 million for the forthcoming financial year.

For more information, please visit: https://vekocare.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)