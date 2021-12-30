Vendor Infra, A unique B2B Collaboration platform for the Infrastructure and Construction Industry, raises USD 265k in Angel Round

New Delhi (India), December 30 (ANI/PNN): B2B (Business-to-Business) digital collaboration platform for Infrastructure & Construction Industry, Vendor Infra announced that it had raised USD 265k in an Angel round led by Top Managements of Infrastructure and IT Industry.

Founded in October 2019 by Rahul Jain, Vendor Infra is a unique B2B Digital Collaboration Platform. Primarily for Infrastructure & Construction Companies, Vendors, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Consultants who want a cost-effective medium to collaborate and construct large-scale projects in diverse sectors.

Rahul Jain, Founder & CEO, first got this idea after spending more than 23 years in the Infrastructure & Construction Industry and observing key issues like project delays, majorly due to vendors' unavailability and timely availability of equipment at sites, etc. Though first envisioned in 2018 while employed, Rahul started looking at the industry objectively from a problem statement mindset to develop a viable solution. Rahul's brainchild 'Vendor Infra' raised funds from SK Tripathi, MD & CEO, JMC Projects (India) Limited, Sanjeev Gupta, MD & CEO, Lahari (A GOI Initiative), Ex Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, and Ex ISS, GOI, Amit Agarwal, CFO, JK Fenner (India) Limited, Narayan Ramaswamy, Founder & CEO of B2B Digital Ecosystem for SME, Dinesh Arora, Partner and Deals Leader in top 4 Management Consulting, Puneet Chandra, Co-Founder of Skootr Global, AngelBay, Corset Deals Limited, FAAD network and many more Founders, MD, CEO, CFO & Sr. Management of Infrastructure, IT & Leading Industries.

Vendor Infra Global enables all stakeholders like Infrastructure Companies, Vendors, Contractors, Suppliers, and Consultants to showcase their work on its platform, as well as find new opportunities for faster business growth and leverage a cutting-edge B2B digital platform to Meet, Collaborate and Construct. Further, the platform provides extensive coverage across 20+ Sectors, Rated and Verified Vendors, diversification through Sector Intelligence Section, reduce the idling of plants and equipment through the buy, hire or sell option. In addition, vendor Infra helps companies arrange for Finance & Insurance for their projects. Through its Enterprise Services, Vendor Infra helps companies find suitable sub-contractors for their projects, helps organizations set up the next growth journey, and supports global players setting up their business in India.

Its Project Management services are designed to enable businesses to grab the best life opportunities and manage the data of the most trusted and recommended vendors for large-scale infrastructure projects to quickly identify and evaluate the most relevant vendors for their project.

Vendor Infra will utilize this fund for Team Expansion, Marketing & Branding, and International Expansion funds. Apart from this, funds will get used for technology upgrades and platform advancement.

Industry associations strengthen one's hold and cement one's success. Therefore, the primary focus would be setting up collaborations with other complementary sectors and businesses. Vendor infra is currently working with many companies & vendors and plans to establish meaningful partnerships. As the first ones in this sector, Vendor Infra aims to make project execution seamless and hassle-free for their clients and save costs.

Though the angel round is over, Vendor Infra is optimistic that they would be ready for another round of funding in the coming six months to venture into the next growth phase.

