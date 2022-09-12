Venus celebrates 60 years of excellence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Venus Home Appliances, a leading player in the Water Heater industry celebrates 60 years of excellence. It's a double celebration as the company is also launching its latest range of Instant and Storage Water heaters. The company is known for its Reliable and Built to last Water heaters. Venus is also the largest Indian exporter of Water Heaters for many years. The company has recently added Fans and small appliances to its product portfolio.

Research in the Water heater segment has revealed that most Consumers prefer Durability, Corrosion & Hard water resistance. Venus has designed and released its latest range of Water heaters based on these findings. According to Ramkumar, the Managing Director, "We listened to the customer and have incorporated multiple, innovative features to enhance the reliability and durability of our water heaters. Our new products will work for many years delivering warmth to our customers."

The company has announced 4 new models-2 in Storage and 2 in Instant water heater segment.

Splash Pro

The New line-up of Storage Water heaters Splash Pro series is equipped with Scale guard Technology (2 ceramic elements) and 5 Anti-corrosive features for best-in-class Hard water protection and corrosion resistance. Scale guard Technology also delivers 10% more hot water than ordinary water heaters.

Splash Pro series is available in 3 variants: Splash Pro, Splash Pro Smart and Splash Pro IoT & in 4 capacities-6, 10, 15 and 25 Litres. It sports an attractive range of colors-Mystic Rose, Purple Haze, Smokey Grey, Graphite Silver and Tuscan Gold. Splash Pro series has 7 years guarantee on Inner tank, 4 years on the heating element and 2 years on the Product.

Vectra



Another addition is the new range of square design Water heaters-Vectra. It sports an easy to swap Insta Colour panel in 3 colours-Sunset Gold, Designer Black & Silver Sparkle giving the choice to the consumer to match their interiors or moods. Available in 3 Capacities-10, 15 and 25 Litres, Vectra has 7 years guarantee on Inner tank, 2 years on the heating element and 2 years on the Product.

Brizo

Brizo Instant Water heaters in the 3 Litre segments are available in 3 attractive colours-Silver Charm, Sunshine Gold and French Violet. Powered by a porcelain Enamel tank, it has a Smart colour-changing LED indicator for consumer's convenience and an 8-Bar pressure rating suitable for high-rise buildings. Brizo is the ideal choice for consumers looking for a smart, high-performance Instant Water Heater.

Other New Models for this Season

The company has also introduced Jiffy, an entry level Instant Water heater and added a Steam Iron to its range of Electric irons. It also announced its entry into the Kitchen Appliances segment with a range of Electric Ovens.

With a lineage of 6 decades, Venus Home Appliances is a pioneer in manufacturing and marketing water heaters that are on par with global standards. Venus Water heaters are accredited with National (ISO & ISI) certifications and International (Intertek/SMark, CE and IECEE) certifications. The company is possibly the only one in the 'home appliance' category to have both national and international quality certifications. The company is the largest exporter of Water Heaters-it exports to more than 22 countries. The Company has also forayed into other home appliances-Fans, room heaters, air coolers and irons. Venus products stand for Quality, Reliability and Performance. Venus markets its products across India using a wide network of 20,000 dealers. It has 250 service centres to offer 24-hours-service. It has more than 600 committed employees across India. It has its Manufacturing plant in Tuticorin with regional Sales offices across India. With a State-of-the-art R&D Lab, Venus Home appliances is committed to develop New Models, New features and continuous improvements through innovation.

