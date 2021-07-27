Verloop.io infuses Rs 18 crore to build NLP super bots

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Customer support automation startup Verloop.io said on Tuesday it has invested about Rs 18 crore into developing super bots that can understand natural languages for improving support automation.

These funds are allocated from the series A funding that was raised in 2020.

While verloop.io also uses NLP bots currently, these super bots powered by AI can support 92 per cent of all customer queries without human intervention.



Right now, said the platform, its bots can support over 60 per cent of customer queries without the need of a human call centre executive.

The super bots can cater to clients across sectors and support six new languages. Verloop.io already supports 14 languages including Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hinglish (Hindi and English). The NLP superbots will be able to raise this number to 20.

"An important component in building AI-powered chatbots is understanding context," said Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO.

"Sequential chat conversations, slot filling and entity recognition aid in making our bots understand and respond with the correct context." (ANI)

