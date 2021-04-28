Vertex Global Services expands its operations into Nepal

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): Vertex Global Services, World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Nepal after being present in the US, UK, India & the Philippines with more than 700 employees.

Vertex will be tying up with various global banks to up-skill the youth of Nepal and generate employment for more than 10,000 Nepalese in the next 5 years. Vertex is also launching BPM services in Nepal with the help of various government bodies.

E-learning implementation in the education of Nepal can play a vital role in the improvement of the current education system of Nepal and aid in increasing the literacy rate of Nepal.

"Back in 2016, We started Vertex with 2 people from a small garage in Miami, today we have grown to 700+ employees spread across 4 countries and now entering Nepal as our 5th location. We trust Vertex as the platform to connect aspiring Nepali students with premier education and connecting them along with the world through Digital education" said Gagan Arora, CEO & Founder - Vertex Global Services

The company has expanded its business roots with Vertex Digital Academy eLearning and BPO/BPM with a unique solution that can bridge the gap between learners and instructors. Vertex Global Services has appointed Sanjai Agarwal as Managing Director for Vertex Nepal who carries more than 30 years of industry experience and R Ashok Kumar as their Chief Advisor in Nepal carrying more than 35 years of experience in various government ministries.

Vertex Digital Academy aspires to make education accessible to everyone. It is not just an e-learning platform but an interactive community of learners and coaches with a fruitful exchange of knowledge and skill-based learning across the country via highly experienced Education Experts.

"We are excited and optimistic about our operations in Nepal and are working to up-skill the best passionate and talented students which will lead to the overall growth of the country. We believe that skills development Training is important for leading the competitive advantage. The world is operating fast and rapidly transforming. New technologies are soon going to proliferate most industries, escalating the work processes and consumer expectations. To keep up with the competition, companies need to start up-skilling their staff now, so they're still relevant tomorrow. Choosing the right soft skills training platform is key to the attainment of realistic goals and make the youth job-ready"- said Gagan Arora.



Further down the line, the company allows learners to connect with professional experts and optimize their knowledge experiences for the future. The youngsters can connect experts; parents can buy the full experience for them. It's a rational way to find a global audience -- corporates prepared to spend on up-skilling employees. The Academy has developed the core content aspect of the service.

Vikas Arora (CFO/ Co-Founder, Vertex Global Services) said: Entering the market with this key differentiator " Digital Education" Vertex Digital Academy will help learners to quickly equip themselves with a variety of more than hundreds of soft skill courses and make themselves job-ready for future opportunities.

Vertex Global Services:

NASSCOM accredited, Vertex Global Services is one of the leading Business Optimization Solutions providers globally- Ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe.

Vertex is acknowledged globally for its extensive portfolio of services such as Managed Services, HRO, Performance marketing, AI & Digital ed-tech platform, a strong commitment to sustainability and culture.

Honored as the Best Place to Work, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

As the Most Innovative Tech Company in India, Vertex's protocol is to scale for clients by embedding customer service as a prerogative into its business workflows.

