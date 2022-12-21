Vertoz grabs Mobile Advertising Excellence Award at Mobexx 2022

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): Mobexx has recently honoured Vertoz Advertising with "Mobile Advertising Excellence in User Acquisition Campaign" award, for their unique campaign designed for their client Broker Network.

An expansive promotional campaign was created & executed to effectively reach Broker Network's target audience and enhance their brand awareness. The campaign was a success thanks to Vertoz's two fold approach of Digital plus Out Of Home media solutions.

Broker Network is one of India's fastest-growing Prop-Tech companies with a revolutionary tech platform that facilitates, enables, and empowers brokers and developers. They are a perfect Hybrid of new-age technology and human ingenuity, creating opportunities and efficiencies. Broker Network app is a suite of services specifically designed for Indian real estate brokers and developers. At its core, it's a highly efficient matchmaking platform that connects brokers with properties and brokers with buyers.

By utilizing their integrated digital & OOH media mix to execute the customer acquisition campaign Vertoz effectively reached the audience at the bottom of the funnel. They functionally used their proprietary technology to optimize the cost and help in brand uplifting. They used multiple OOH ad units, to reach the intended audience more effectively and ultimately had a greater impact by covering a wider area geographically and Multi-Platform Media to reach the intended audience through the digital mediums that maximize impact.



The OOH reach was expansive and covered major metropolitan areas across Mumbai. They Connected Digitally to the target audience via various platforms like, Google, Yahoo, Inshorts, Facebook, Olx ,Quikr and many more through strategic media promotion they were able to achieve higher brand recall, and greater no of leads, signups for Broker Network.

The award comes as no surprise to those who know of Vertoz's dedication to providing businesses with cutting-edge media solutions that can help them have more effective touchpoints for the end customers.

Since its inception in 2012, the company has consistently striven to help businesses with everything, from their digital identity to their data-driven marketing strategy, executing advertisement campaigns & monetization while keeping technology at its core to optimize the whole process that can address the unique requirements of clients in different industries.

On receiving this award Vertoz's Founder & chairman Hiren Shah shared his views saying that "Vertoz is constantly striving to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. We're always thrilled to be working with new ventures like Broker Network on their DOOH & Digital media campaigns. Their trust in Vertoz is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. We're excited to see what the future holds for our partnership. Mobexx accolades are prestigious recognitions of excellence in the marketing and advertising world, and we're ecstatic to have been honored by Adgully!"

