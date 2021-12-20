Vervotech announces promotion of Dharmendra Ladi to Chief Executive Officer

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vervotech, the innovation leader in mapping solutions and curated content, announced that its board of directors unanimously appointed Dharmendra Ladi as Chief Executive Officer.

Ladi will assume the role of CEO immediately.

Ladi takes over the role from co-founder Sanjay Ghare, who led the company through several important milestones, including its entry into the US & European markets, and the launch of its rapidly growing hotel mapping and content products. He also spearheaded securing significant growth and witnessed successful 100+ client acquisitions during the pandemic. Sanjay will continue in the role of Managing Director, and will focus on strategic matters while leading the Board.



"As the co-founder of Vervotech and creator of its product and vision, Ladi combines the deep domain knowledge and superb execution abilities we were looking for to lead the company going forward toward products with 10x quality. We are confident in his technology background and Industry expertise," said Sanjay Ghare, MD at Vervotech.

Since founding the company in 2018, Ladi has served as Chief Product & Technology Officer where he successfully led the team that developed an advanced mapping and content solution for the travel industry. He had been in charge of strategy involving artificial intelligence and machine learning and he led projects to make hotel content more enhanced and accurate for the product users.

Accepting the position, Ladi said: "I am very proud to be selected by the board of Vervotech to take on the leadership of the company. I firmly believe that we can rely on our innovative and customer centric mindset to push boundaries and surpass our goals. We will continue to invest in our people and in the development of industry leading technology to ensure we can improve our product's content accuracy. I look forward to working to better serve our customers and drive continued growth for our company."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

