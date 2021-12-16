Vervotech Mappings and FCM Travel India team up to bolster travel accommodation industry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vervotech, a pioneer in Hotel mapping and Room mapping, and FCM, a global travel management company, announced a new strategic partnership to deliver unified hotel content and accelerate the travel business as a whole.

Currently, the adversity of accommodation space is poorly mapped content. Vervotech plays a significant role in bridging the growing gap between travel enterprises and customers. Through this partnership, Vervotech will deliver its highly accurate hotel mapping solutions to FCM.

Powered by AI, Vervotech's hotel mapping solution deduplicates hotel content from multiple suppliers with 99.99% accuracy and is completely agnostic to the source of the hotel content, while providing best-opinionated content to further improvise the end-user experience.

Marking the agreement, Rajan B, Senior Director Partnerships at Vervotech, said, "We, as a company, are passionate about what we do. By joining forces with FCM, we empower the travel industry with unified opinionated and standardized hotel content. Vervotech and FCM have a shared vision to improve the hotel duplication bottleneck and deliver a seamless customer experience. Our disruptive technology is renowned in the accommodation content space, and this partnership opens up avenues of new opportunities."

According to Anuj Razdan, Vice President & Head - Products & Industry Relations at FCM, "We are committed to delivering exemplary corporate travel management services to our customers. This partnership with Vervotech will help us optimize our hotel mapping process with their AI/ML technology-based hotel mapping product. We are confident that this collaboration will add significant value to our products and customer experience."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)