Veteran leaders gather for creation of National Young Legislators' Conference

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A first-ever working committee of eminent parliamentarians from various political parties and Vidhan Sabha/Council Speakers/Chairmen from many States and Union Territories met in Pune to decide on the organization of the National Young Legislators' Conference (NYLC or Rashtriya Yuva Vidhayak Sammelan).



The working committee meeting was co-chaired by the noted former Speakers of Lok Sabha - Shivraj Patil, Meira Kumar and Sumitra Mahajan. The incumbent and former Speakers of State Assemblies and Chairpersons of Legislative Councils from more than 15 states, former Chief Election Commissioners, and a few former bureaucrats also participated in the deliberations.



As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav currently and in another 2 years, India will be entering into the 75th year of implementation of the Constitution. The NYLC will connect these two memorable achievements in the history of our country by bringing young legislators from all across the country on one platform in a historic effort.



The NYLC once established will be organized jointly by the legislative bodies, non-governmental institutions and civil society with active support from the MIT School of Government, Pune. The NYLC will seek support from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UNESCO.



NYLC will aid in the creation of a cohesive ecosystem among leaders of all ideologies for the common cause of development beyond party politics, instilling the spirit of nationhood, encouraging clean leadership for enhancing good governance, and creating a model to be reckoned with globally. It will foster peer-to-peer learning aimed at designing innovative development solutions, in addition to developing ethical, spirited, and competent public leadership for formulating pro-people policies.



The proposed dates for the organization of NYLC are 16, 17 & 18 June 2023 in either Goa or Mumbai, Maharashtra.





Shivraj Patil, Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha said - "There are three very important aspects which are expected out of the legislature. The first is policymaking, the second is to make laws and the third is to check that laws are implemented. If young legislators are imparted knowledge of the law, policy making, and administration at an early stage, this would, in turn, change the democratic shape of the country and yield good outcomes for society."



Meira Kumar, Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, "It was a wonderful conference and the interaction we had in the evening both were positive and successful. I congratulate Rahul Karad and pay respect to his father Vishwanath Karad. They are the guiding spirit behind NYLC."



Sumitra Mahajan, Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, "NYLC shouldn't be an end in itself but a means to obtain a bigger purpose where we sensitise our young legislators of the responsibility that they have ahead as they start their journey to serve the people of this country."



Rahul V. Karad, Chief Initiator, MIT-SOG said, "The time has come for our country's Young Elected Representatives to rise above partisanship and work toward the creation of a Unified, Strong, and Developed Bharat that will address the aspirations of countless young, old, and women alike. Only a united Bharat, led by a strong democratic leadership, can face the challenges of an increasingly divided world and show the international community the path to world peace. NYLC will act as a catalyst of ideas and as a concept that will ignite and strengthen the sense of national unity and responsibility among the young legislators who will be the future of Bharat."



The outcome of the legislators' conference will be to assist the National Leadership in understanding the pros and cons of policies, as well as the challenges of governance and development at the grassroots level, and in spreading the progressive imagery of the National Leadership around the world.



The National Young Legislators' Conference is being held under the aegis of MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG). MIT-SOG has been at the vanguard for fostering innovative and flagship events in the past such as Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, National Women Parliament, National Panchayat Parliament, and National Youth Parliament among many other events.

