VGL Launches Search for Next Big Product Idea

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): Fast-growing vertically integrated electronic retailer Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), parent company to Shop LC in US & Germany and TJC in UK, launches their latest global initiative named "Catapult".

This new program is set to find Product creators, Innovators and Entrepreneurs with exciting products which will be then launched on the TV channels of Shop LC in US/Germany & Shop TJC in UK in record time.

Catapult is employing a fast-track product launch scheme to accelerate speed-to-market. The Catapult team is partnering with RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers from around the world.

"Our advantage is our vertical integration. Apart from the ability to launch ready products on to our channels, we can also offer our manufacturing capabilities, eliminating months from the standard production timelines. We want to do this keeping in mind our customers-to whom we can reach with newer products with quick speed to market, especially for the upcoming holiday season." Says Kulathendral, Head of Innovation, VGL.

Product Innovators who make the cut may be considered for:

Exposure on up to three home-shopping networks tallying over 119-Million Households in the US, UK, and Germany

Be a guest host on LIVE TV

Share of Sales

Rapid Launch Production Scheme



Catapult is looking for ideas in jewellery, apparel, home, beauty, fitness, accessories, and culinary/kitchen.

For consideration, submit ideas before August 18th, 2021, 11:59 PST. Click this link to apply. SHOP LC or TJC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 77 million U.S. households via

high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories.

Established in 2006, Shop TJC reaches ~25 mil-lion UK households via live Television shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or television.

RangeMe, anECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process.

For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

