Vibrant Academy introducing a scholarship scheme, 'VAJRA-111', for IIT- JEE aspirants; offers coaching, food, and mess facilities just for Rs 1 each

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/SRV): Vibrant Academy, a prestigious institute for IIT - JEE preparation in Kota has recently unveiled a new scholarship scheme named VAJRA -111 for IIT- JEE aspirants who are financially underprivileged and meritorious. This new scheme meant for underprivileged and meritorious students has brought the institute back into the spotlight.

Under the VAJRA-111 program, students will avail of offline coaching, Hostel, and Mess facility at just Rs 1/- each, only for the Kota Study Centre. While Vibrant Academy will provide coaching facilities, Hello World, a business that deals in providing hostels and residential accommodations in Kota, would be responsible for the hostel and mess facilities.

The scheme's selection criteria include a three-step process in which applicants take an online test, which is followed by academic, and financial document verification and an interview.

Sharing his thoughts on the scholarship program, the Director of Vibrant Academy said, "The VAJRA 111 Scholarship Program gives students the chance to plan for the future without amassing heavy debt that can cause them to lose focus on their studies. It's a critical step in establishing equity for all of our students, regardless of their familial circumstances."

This Scholarship program has brought immense happiness to the students who dreamt of IIT but could do so owing to financial constraints, can now fulfill their dreams.



He further added, "Our goal is to help our students excel in their IIT-JEE preparation by giving them the resources and encouragement they need. Vajra 111 will help ease the burden of the students, especially those who are underprivileged and deserving, allowing them to concentrate on their studies and succeed."

Students from all over India are being shortlisted for the program, such as Saurabh Kumar r and Himanshu Kumar from Bihar, Vedanta from Maharashtra, Akshat chourasiya from Uttar Pradesh, Mohit from Rajasthan, Parth from Maharashtra, Pruthviraj from Maharashtra, Prathmesh from Maharashtra, Manmohan from Bihar - to name a few.

A leading IIT JEE coaching center in Kota, Vibrant Academy was founded in 2009 by seven Directors/HODs (Physics- Nitin Jain, Neel Kamal Sethia) (Chemistry - M.S Chauhan, Narendra Awasthi, V K Jaiswal) (Maths - Vikas Gupta & Pankaj Joshi) all of whom shared the same vision of academic excellence and effective.

Together with their experience, knowledge, and efforts and the students' unwavering commitment and earnest efforts, Vibrant Academy successfully attained promising results in the IIT-JEE entrance exam, and started its journey of success, becoming a globally renowned institution. It bagged the All India Girls Topper thrice, 4 times ranked itself as the Best IIT-JEE coaching institute with a success rate of 44.51% since inception.

As the selections under the VAJRA 111 scheme are still going on, students interested in participating can visit the website, http://www.vibrantacademy.com/, and fill up the form.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

