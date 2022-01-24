Vice-Captain of Gujrat Tigers Ravi Shankar Yadav secured place in T10 Premier League Auctions

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/TPT): During the league matches of the National T10 Championship 2021, the Uttar Pradesh T10 team emerged as Champions of pool A.

They were also the Runner-Up of the tournament crediting the All-Round performance of Captain Ravi Shankar Yadav and his team-leading spirit. In the selection matches of the T10 premier league which started on December 27, 2021, Ravi Shankar was appointed as the Vice-Captain of Gujrat Tigers.

Other than Gujrat Tigers, there was a total of five teams that participated in the selection matches of the T10 premier league. The General Secretary of T10 Cricket Association, India, Rajiv Yadav said that the UB Cup started on 27 December 2021 in Uttar Pradesh in which players from different states showcased their talent. T10 Cricket Association(India) is taking care of all the activities involved in the T10 Premier League in which International players will also participate and will boost up the confidence of emerging players.

This event is under the observation of The president of T10 Cricket Association(India), Siddharth Kundu, Shri Pradeep Pandey, and the Chairman of the T10 premier league Sanjay Singh.



The President of the T10 cricket Association(India), Siddhartha Kundu said, "Ravi Shankar Yadav is a promising and emerging player of future cricket. During the league matches of T10, he impressed everyone with his all-around performance and extraordinary performing skills."

Ravi Shankar did this with his contribution for 5 matches 125 runs, a Strike rate of 211, and an average of 31. It impressed everyone present in the UB Cup 2021 T10 Premier League selection matches.

Shri Pradeep Pandey also said, "The motto of the association is to find the hidden talent from every corner of the country and make the best so that in the future they can make their parents and country proud".

In UB Cup 2021 T10 selection matches every player from the squad got the chance to perform and showcase their skill in front of the selectors. On the basis of their performance, further selection has to be made for the upcoming T10 Premier league. Digvijay Prasad, Chief Selector of T10 Cricket Association(India) said that the performance of the players in the UB cup was recorded and they are now looking for the best performers so that it is easy for them to shortlist players for the upcoming Auction of the T10 Premier League.

