VIDA V1 reservations commence from October 10

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VIDA, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, commenced reservations for its first electric vehicle, the VIDA V1, from October 10, 2022.



The VIDA V1, which was launched on Friday, October 7, at Hero MotoCorp's global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, can be reserved at a fully refundable amount of Rs 2499/- through VIDA's website www.vidaworld.com. (*Bookings open for Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru only)



VIDA V1 will be made available to customers in a phased manner, starting with Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru and deliveries will commence from the second week of December 2022.



The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants - VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 145,000/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 159,000/-. (*ex-showroom price)



Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp: "Our aim is to build the EV category and grow its scale. To make this happen we have not just launched a product. We have launched three things - the VIDA V1, VIDA Platform, and VIDA Services. Collectively we have launched a "Worry-free EV ecosystem" which is absolutely the need of the hour. This ecosystem has been built on top of a technology stack which we have created from scratch, bringing the strength of AI-driven personalization and context-aware resolution. VIDA V1 is not just a smart and flexible scooter, it is also 'built-to-last'. All of this is obviously on top of the industry-leading performance and features."



Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head - Business Growth, EMBU, Hero MotoCorp: "Our endeavor is to create VIDA as a truly global, new age brand that is authentic and progressive. Our strategy has been quite simple and straight forward - focus on value by providing the best of product and features to customers through our eco-system. We are launching industry-first propositions like Green EMI, assured buy back, long-term test ride and repair on-site to make customer ownership & usership simple and worry-free."



The VIDA V1 comes with a best-in-class combination of performance (0-40 in 3.2 secs), a no compromise range (163 kms) and a top-speed of 80 km/h.





The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features like Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7" TFT Touch-Screen.



Bringing a fresh approach to the category, VIDA has a slew of first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform which will not only offer an easy paper less journey but also best-in-class interest rates at 1.5-2 per cent lesser than the prevailing financial options in the market.



Buy-Back scheme that provides comfort and confidence to all first-time EV buyers, with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 per cent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership.



VIDA V1 will be available to customers for test-ride for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. In addition to pick-up and drop services, VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative - Repair On-Site - with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.



Reinforcing the brand's Tech-First approach will be a host of physical assets, including innovative and exciting Experience Centers at key locations and pop-ups in malls, to provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers. EV Pods will also be placed in vantage spots across existing Hero MotoCorp dealerships in various cities as well.

