Viewers will know the 'secrets' related to Tulsidas through truth, facts and stories - Kewal Kapoor

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/GPRC): Till now Goswami Tulsidas is known only as the author of epic like Ramcharit Manas. Everyone knows that Tulsidas made this creation immortal. It is said that Goswami Tulsidas had a direct darshan of Lord Shri Ram.

But what are those 5 couplets of Tulsidas, in which the secret of success is hidden? Those who defend in difficult times! It is believed that one who adopts the inspirational couplets of Tulsidas in his life, his fame is certain.

Journalist and a well-known name in the digital world, Kewal Kapoor is coming up with a spectacular digital series on the best 16th century poet Tulsidas, in which all the mysteries will be uncovered.



The audience and listeners will get to know a lot through truth, facts and interesting stories. Each episode will be of 5 minutes and 90 episodes of Season 1 will be broadcast on popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Google Podcasts, while Season 2 will air on TV. In the future it is planned to present on state-of-the-art platforms like Metaverse and Web 3.0 as well.

According to the show's producer and episode reader Kewal Kapoor, this is probably the biggest effort ever made on this subject. This series is being dedicated to the public on the day of Diwali. For this, a strong script based on ancient wisdom has been written, which is capable of inspiring the youth of today. This is a series that infuses hope in despair. It shows that there is no power greater than the power of knowledge. If you believe in 'Knowledge is Power' then no one in the world can beat you. In today's digital age, this series will provide knowledge as well as entertainment.

Kewal Kapoor says that although a classical feature film was also made on Tulsidas in 1954, directed by BalachandraHarsukh. Mahipal and Shyama played important roles in it. After that in the year 1972, a devotional feature film on Sant Tulsidas was made, which proved to be successful. All India Radio also ran a beautiful series about Shri Ram Charit Manas. But these are all things of the past.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

