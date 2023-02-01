ViewTrade reports record growth in 2022, anticipates continued momentum in 2023

Jersey City (New Jersey) [US], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, today announced extensive client growth over the course of 2022 as the firm continues to expand, now serving financial services firms in 26 countries. Culminating in the launch of a carrying broker services offering in December, 2022 was a year of tremendous growth for ViewTrade as its client base increased by more than 35% and total accounts powered by ViewTrade technology increased more than 200% from October 2021 to October 2022.

"While ViewTrade started out more than 20 years ago as a provider of brokerage services to retail-focused, international financial firms, as the industry evolved, so did we - embracing fintech to incorporate into our offerings. Today, we offer a fully integrated suite of solutions that include cost-effective technology, support and brokerage services," said Tony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade. "Our growth in 2022 is a testament to the dedication of our team and the partnerships we have formed with our clients. And it's only the beginning as we look ahead to even greater things in 2023."

Forthcoming additions to the ViewTrade offering include:

- Introducing next-generation web and mobile apps

- Introducing expanded bank custody relationships and services

- Introducing enhanced version of ViewTrade's Watchmen platform, the OMS for Retail

- Introducing new products targeting long-term and high net-worth investors

- Establishing ViewTrade's first full-service international operations center to meet the needs of financial services firms catering to non-U.S. residents

ViewTrade provides technology, support and brokerage services that enable clients to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience, in turn arming their own retail investor customers with leading-edge solutions and tools to help build wealth. ViewTrade is dedicated to delivering business-to-business-to-customer services to new and established financial services providers, embedded fintechs and other firms pursuing digital transformation around the world.



"Simply put, we are an investment services-enabling business," said Petrilli. "We have been at the center of the empowerment of the retail investor for decades, supplying the technology to facilitate cross-border access to U.S. markets. Our demonstrated ability to provide a full-service, end-to-end solution to a diverse global customer base continues to prove its value every day.

Petrilli continued: "We are on a mission to help our clients increase revenues, reduce costs and expand profit margins so they can focus resources on creating innovative retail trading solutions for their customers. While we see competitors come and go, downsizing in the face of cash burn or just getting accounts to justify their next funding round, we are in our third decade of steadily supporting our clients in their journey. And we couldn't be more excited about what's to come in 2023."

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms - from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors - create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications for ViewTrade

mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

