Vignan Online celebrates its Maiden Anniversary with the launch of learners' engagement platform "VOX"

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): To mark the completion of one year of its launch, Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed-to-be-University) organized a get-together event for its e-learners named VORTEX (Vignan Online Recreational & Transformational Experience) at Vignan University campus. The get-together event was attended by Vignan Online e-learners from all corners of India who were invited by Vignan University to be a part of this celebration.

During the event, Vignan Online launched VOX (Vignan Online Experience), an online platform that engages learners. VOX allows educators and industry experts to provide guidance and mentorship to e-learners through a variety of dialogue sessions that will help them develop holistically. Additionally, this platform will motivate them by allowing them to interact with successful personalities and learn about their success stories. The informative workshops presented by professionals and thought leaders with a diversity of expertise and opinions will help them gain knowledge and experience for their challenges. As well as serving as a motivator, VOX will also provide them with a way to express themselves.

Apart from the e-learners of Vignan Online, The VORTEX event witnessed the honarary presence of Dr Lavu Rathaiah-Chairman, Vignan University; Dr P. Nagabhushan - Vice-Chancellor, Vignan University; Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu - Vice Chairman, Vignan University and others. These dignitaries discussed the significance of online learning and how it has rejigged the entire education sector in their keynote remarks for the event. They emphasized the specific skill set required for the top-notch position in the professional world and how online education has been crucial in this case. Other topics of consideration included having the UGC equate online and offline degrees, making online learning the top choice for learners.

The chief guest of the event, Aravind Warrier, Head of People, Strategy, Culture, and Happiness at Litmus7, engaged the students in an interactive discussion about how to recognise, assess, and use one's intrinsic talent as well as how to redefine one's own value. He emphasised the value of upgrading or upskilling during this beneficial conversation. The speaker shared profound thoughts on issues like how valuable time is and how each breath is an opportunity to begin something new.

Vignan University organized an array of activities as part of the event, including a presentation of the glorious academic journey of Vignan University spanning 4 decades, interactive sessions with industry and academic experts, e-learners, giveaways, felicitation ceremony of e-learners, classical dance performance, campus visits by learners and other activities for them.



Dr Lavu Rathaiah-Chairman, Vignan University said, "It is encouraging to see such a large number of learners who have shown their enthusiasm for this event. In the coming years, online learning will prove to be a watershed moment in higher education and skill development. The unique quality of online learning can be seen in the fact that, thanks to its adaptability, it has influenced everyone from working professionals at huge multinational corporations to undergraduate and graduate students, helping them stand out in a fierce environment. At Vignan, we strive to do more than just confer degrees; we also want to help students develop a growth mindset and advance their professional careers. We reiterate our adherence to pursuing this objective."

Srikant Nandigam, CEO-Vignan Online said, "We are overjoyed to witness the presence of our e-learners in such a huge number. Since our inception, we have focused on Innovation, global curriculum, world-class education, top-notch faculty along with strengthening ethical values & developing social consciousness amongst students. We reaffirm our commitment to raise our bar much higher and reach out to students at far corners not only in India but abroad and help them not only in their skill enhancement but also in adding value in their lives. I once again congratulate the Students, staff and everyone who have made this event a success."

Incepted in 1977, Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University) is situated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It is the brainchild of Dr L Rathaiah, Chairman of the Vignan Group of Institutions. The Group has over 45 years of legacy of academic excellence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has been providing on-campus UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs.

Known for its ethical and moral standards, upliftment of the learners, disciplined learning, committed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and excellent placement record, Vignan has been providing quality education in a diverse and academically inspiring environment. Vignan has become instrumental in shaping the learners' future, making them job-ready, helping in their overall development, and becoming successful citizens.

Vignan Online, the online wing of Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University), was launched in January 2022. Vignan Online has UGC Entitled and NAAC A+ accredited Online MBA and BBA degree programs. MCA and BCA programs are introduced for the upcoming academic session.

