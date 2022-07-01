Vigor LaunchPad celebrates its 5th year anniversary with a refreshed vision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vigor LaunchPad a Mumbai-based independent Marketing and Advertising company reached an exciting milestone as it completes 5 years.

An extraordinary journey that started at a cafe, over a cup of coffee celebrates its 5th year anniversary with its team, clients and digital creators.

A company started by two youngpreneurs now has become a big family of 50+ young professionals. Today Vigor LaunchPad boasts offline and online teams along with a PAN India nexus of youth. The physical and digital team has been the two key pillars for ideating, planning and executing integrated brand campaigns. While the youth nexus helps in promoting the campaigns across India massively.

As Vigor LaunchPad completes 5 years, it has strengthened its commitment to create and inspire with a new vision - To set a standard in the marketing and advertising industry by delivering integrated experiences between online and offline platforms with our team of phygital experts to provide proactive, productive, sustainable and substantial growth to our clients in digital and physical space.

This vision has been penned down after the rounds of evaluation happened every year in terms of the potential of the team and visualization of where they want to stand out in the future as a company. Therefore, this 5th year anniversary is inspiring and special for everyone at Vigor LaunchPad.



The team has been working full fledged on cracking every brief from the client. 2022 at Vigor LaunchPad, started on a good note with the onboarding of Dr Agarwals, Jacob's Creek, HP, and Microsoft. Moving ahead this year, they look forward to exploring uncharted spaces in the industry and offering fresh narratives and ideas to existing clients.

The journey of Vigor LaunchPad has been a rollercoaster ride due to the pandemic. It had its ups and downs but the stellar team effort made it all worth it. Hence, to celebrate this team spirit and unveil the new vision, Vigor LaunchPad is celebrating its 5th Anniversary at The Lalit with everyone who has contributed to making it reach this year and more to come.

Keeping in mind the support that the team showed during testing times, the company decided to offer every employee a well-deserved raise! The company highly appreciated the team for standing strong during the unprecedented times with an assurance to carry this gesture of gratitude for coming years as well.

Putting the light on Company's 5th Anniversary and its new vision, Pravash Katuwal, Founder, Vigor LaunchPad said, "This 5-year journey has been a torchbearer for many more years to come. It has helped the team dive in with the full potential to accomplish every client requirement. Our belief in the power of youngsters and their ideas has brought us here and we strongly believe it will help us, and our clients grow immensely in the coming years as well. We are thankful to our clients for their continued trust and support."

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Vigor LaunchPad said, "This 5-year celebration is the time we celebrate the stubbornness, sleeplessness, dedication, that feeling to push our boundaries to become 'Exponential', doing things greater than ourselves which has made us achieve what we've now and most importantly making people proud who have been our supporting hand since day 1, here's to our creators, our clients and the people of Vigor."

Vigor LaunchPad is an Exponential Marketing and Advertising Company that believes in personifying the brand's vision with innovative campaigns that strike a chord with the target audience through online and offline Marketing & Advertising blueprints.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

