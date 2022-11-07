Vijayanand, the Vijay Sankeshwar biopic to release pan india on 9th Dec

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): Kannada film industry has been churning out some amazing content of different genres that has been liked by the audiences across the country.

While there have been some larger than life films like KGF franchise, there have also been emotionally stirring content like 777 Charlie and Kantara.

Now comes a biopic of Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar that was announced recently. Titled Vijayanand, the Kannada film is all set to release on 9 December in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Rishika Sharma, the film stars Nihal R playing the titular role.

UFO Moviez known for distributing Rocketry, 777 Charlie, Karthikeya 2, Bimbisara and PremGeet 2, will distribute the film pan India.

The film also marks the debut production of VRL film Productions.



Vijay Sankeshwar is known for his eventful journey of starting from a humble beginning to becoming the owner of the largest commercial fleet in the country. The man also owns a leading newspaper and a news channel in Karnataka.

Says his son Anand Sankeshwar who is also the chairman of VRL group and the man behind VRL Film Productions, "There were many people who approached us for the rights to make a biopic but the sincerity and the script of Rishika and Nihal convinced us that they are the right people to do justice to my father's journey so far."

Says Rishika, "This film was destined to happen. After Nihal suggested me the biopic on Vijay sir, we were amazed that there is so much more in his journey that people are not aware of. His story will inspire everyone. Now with UFO Moviez coming on board, we are looking at reaching out to a wider audience across the country."

After the audio launch event that took place in Bengaluru yesterday, the team plans to launch the trailer in a grand event on 19th November.

The music of the film is composed by National Award winning composer GopiSundar. KeertanPoojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing respectively, while the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma. Vijayanand also stars Bharath Bopanna, Anant Nag, Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

