Vinay Agrawal's virtual prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The visionary CEO, who led Angel Broking's transition from a legacy broker to a FinTech brokerage firm, breathed his last on 17th April 2021.

We regret to inform you that our Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Agrawal, has left for his heavenly abode on 17th April 2021. We firmly stand with his family in this time of grief, which is organizing a virtual memorial event commemorating him on 21st April, 2021 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm. We request you to join the event at https://rememberingvinay.com/

Vinay Agrawal has done a great service to the broking industry during his 21-year stint with Angel Broking. He also led Angel Broking's transition from a legacy broker to a FinTech brokerage firm. His digital-first approach became evident as soon as he came at the helm of operations back in 2015 as the company's CEO. In 2019, the digital transformation led by Agrawal paved the way for the successful deployment of Angel Broking's digital-only model, wherein all new clients were acquired and serviced digitally by the FinTech broker.



Agrawal, aged 44 years, has left an indelible mark on both Angel Broking and the broking industry at large.

At Angel Broking, we believe that his vision will always guide the company and are determined to carry forward his legacy while staying true to his vision. The entire Angel Broking family stands in solidarity with the family members of Agrawal.

