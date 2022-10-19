Vinculum Co-founder launches Trangile, a consulting-led and domain-expertise-driven tech services firm; sets up global development center in Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/GPRC): Piyush Madan, co-founder of Vinculum Solutions, a leading global retail SaaS player, today formally announced the inception of his next venture, Trangile - a consulting-led, domain-expertise driven services technology firm. Trangile (stands for transformation with agility) is positioned as the go-to firm for digital transformation for organizations in retail, e-commerce, logistics/ supply chain and life sciences verticals. The new firm is off to a tremendous start with close to 450+ professionals onboard, and most based at its global development center in Noida besides offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with an office in London on the anvil.

Trangile has a strong management team with world-leading experts - Sreenivasan Iyer, heads supply chain practice, Veeresh Singh, heads Oracle Retail practice and Pallab Mitra, Global Director of Sales. It is an alliance partner for Infor Solutions, a leading implementation partner for Oracle solutions suite & strategic partner for Antworks. Trangile board members, Gautam Bali, Deepak Sood and Kanwar Bir Singh have strong faith in Trangile.

Talking of his second venture, Piyush Madan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trangile said, "We found a huge gap for players with deep domain expertise who can diagnose the problem and deliver end-to-end tech solutions in multiple functional and industry verticals. More and more clients are also not fine with the traditional approach to IT services, which is more technology skill-based and delivered by outsourced development resources. We are exactly the reverse of that. At Trangile, we have strong leaders with domain expertise, heading and running business units and sales teams."



"At Trangile, we only work in areas we have deep domain expertise in and only dedicated resources, who are custom trained in skills of relevance to that client/project and work on the client delivery. As we grow and serve more clients, we intend to develop strong automation libraries which will allow rapid development of effective, targeted solutions for clients. Which will become our biggest differentiator over traditional services delivery approach and firms doing that. We have since developed 10 automation use cases which will only increase," he further added.

Founded in early 2022, Trangile is a fast-growing and differentiated services firm that is focused on enabling businesses to realise the power of digital transformation. Consulting-led, the firm commits to expedited delivery timeframes and tangible outcomes, across its clients. Trangile currently serves 13+ countries, has over 50+ clients and has strategic partnerships with over 10 OEMs like Infor, Oracle, Amazon Web Services and Antworks. It's investing in building a strong repository of sector-led customisable digital solutions which will be a ready reckoner for businesses of all types and sizes to diagnose business problems, zero on a relevant solution and carry out quick changes to customise the solution. Trangile currently employs 450+ professionals across its Noida global development center and client locations. For more details do visit, www.trangile.com

