Vinisha Vision adjudged as the Best Ad Agency in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): An innovative communications agency, Vinisha Vision, has further cemented its award winning status by bagging two more distinguished awards, recently.

One, for being the 'Best Ad Agency' of the year at the Times Business Awards 2021 instituted by the Times of India, and two, for 'Best Creative for Digital' for client 'Health Basket's Mother's Day campaign', at South India's biggest advertising awards event, MADDYS 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, K.V. Kathiravan, MD, Vinisha Vision said, "I am extremely delighted about our agency clinching two of the most prestigious industry awards for excellence in Advertising & Marketing. These awards are special to us because they underline the credibility & quality of the kind of work, communications & marketing directors and advertising professionals World over focus on. Also, it feels more satiating when these accolades reflect our contribution to client's delivering winning results and that we are a part of their growth and success journey."

"Many of our creative concepts, Ad film making, media releases and teaser campaigns, for our distinguished brands that are household names in Southern India today, including VVD Coconut Oil, Udhaiyam Dhall, Ponvandu Soap, Naidu Hall, SVS Oil, Popular Appalam, Jain Cars, K S Academy, SSP Perungayam, Bhaggyam Construction, Arogya Siddha Hospital, Shri Krishnaswamy College for Woman, Nibav Lifts, Sheenlac Paints, and many others, stand testimony to the social engagements and excitement that we have generated, complete with an element of intrigue in all our ad campaigns."

A proud MD of Vinisha Vision, Kathiravan expressed his appreciation for his young and vibrant team, who with their burning desire continue to create brand fans and produce award-winning works for their clients. "Such awards not only inspire and instil a great amount of confidence in us, but also act as a great driving force and morale booster, giving us a sense of reassurance, and equal or more sense of responsibility, to do our best consistently. Reiterating the fact that 'consistency is the key' to building long lasting client relationships and we at Vinisha Vision are very happy to be a part of our client's journey for more than two decades now, seeing them grow into a multibillion business," he added.

For more details: Enquiry: www.vinishavision.com/#contact / Website: www.vinishavision.com

Established in 1998 as an innovative communication agency, Vinisha Vision has ever since redefined brand communications and the advertising landscape with buzz worthy campaigns. A complete branding hub for TV Ad conceptualization, creative content designing, branding, integrated marketing communication and Interactive marketing, Vinisha Vision prides itself for its ad film making and event management prowess. Year on year the agency has been bagging awards in diverse fields for its creativity, branding and strategy.



A one stop shop for all ATL, BTL and Digital Media campaigns, Vinisha Vision specializes in media strategizing, planning and buying, in addition to outdoor branding and organising Media workshops in association with Rovin Outdoor. The agency creates print campaigns, marketing collaterals and more. It has a complete production team that develops ad films for clients ranging from FMCG to corporate products/services and gives its clients an all-round package to roll out comprehensive and full-fledged campaigns.

The Team behind

With Kathiravan, the MD at the helm is a team of young and vibrant, creative minds brimming with ambition to create brand fans and award winning works, for whom 'the art of tease' comes effortlessly.

The team offers customized creative strategies to enrich every client's brand value and amplify their brands with a minimum budget to and to ensure maximum reach. The campaigns emphasize the product's features and significance, eventually making it a household name, and helps your brand stand out from the competition.

With our clients our main goal isn't to grow when compared to last year's turnover, but to grow sizeably according to the growth of the market potential.

Vinisha Vision is taking rapid strides with creative strategies that endeavour to match the constantly changing and evolving markets. For more details, please visit:

Contact: info@vinishavision.com / kvk@vinishavision.com

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

