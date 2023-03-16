VIPS Finstock recognised as "The Best Crypto Asset Trading Platform" at Crypto Expo Dubai, 8-9 October 2023

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsReach): Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 is all wrapped up and successfully happened on March 8 and 9 in Dubai. As heard, many innovative blockchain projects were a part of the Expo with their respective booths and sponsorships.

While multiple crypto businesses were seen and reported exhibiting their solutions in the global market, VIPS Finstock was also there at the Crypto Expo Dubai, 2023. And to add to it, resources have said that VIPS Finstock has been awarded as the Best Crypto Asset Trading Platform at Crypto Expo Dubai 2023.

In an interview, COO and Co-founder of VIPS Finstock, Santosh Khute, said that he is overwhelmed with this achievement and incredibly proud of what the company has established and built in just a span of year. Adding to it, he also appreciated the team efforts.

The award was presented to the brand at an international level, compared to all the other projects participating in the Expo. Prestigious team members of VIPS Finstock, including the CMO and COO, received the award at the Crypto Expo Dubai, 2023.

Sources revealed that the VIPS Finstock team is cherishing and celebrating their win at best. Though apart from the celebrations, the VIPS Finstock team had made the most of their first global exposure, by not just bagging one of the awards, but also making an impact in the panel discussion. Aniket Patil, CMO of VIPS Finstock was a part of the panel discussion at Crypto Expo Dubai, 2023 which was sponsored by Crypto Jamie and the topic of analysis was 'The need of good marketing for crypto adoption'.



An interaction with one of the VIPS officials disclosed that, apart from living in the winning ground, Crypto Expo Dubai, 2023 has really been an eye-opener since it shifted the focal area of the company towards agendas which are now on the clock at a universal level.

Along with it, it was also spoken by one of the VIPS Finstock officials that overall, Crypto Expo Dubai, 2023 offered the organisation a number of new perspectives and opinions, wherein they also encountered and met with dozens of new faces with surprising knowledge and ideas.

To conclude, it can be said that with this yet another win VIPS Finstock is now shooting for stars.

