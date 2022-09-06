Virtual Digital Technology Token (VDTT), new revolutionary Metaverse Platform to change the world

New York [USA], September 6 (ANI/PNN): Many individuals would only see a virtual environment where they could engage and explore when they conceive of a metaverse.

But in VDTT's opinion, a Metaverse shouldn't just be a single location controlled by a single entity. The Metaverse is intended to be a collection of interconnected, interoperable digital environments and experiences that can be accessed from any location, at any time, using any device.

In the current digital reality, Every platform and experience in the present digital world is compartmentalized and centralized; the more connections you make, the more privacy and security you give up. The open, global, and transparent Metaverse is a goal of the VDTT Team. a system in which experiences are combined and your online identity is safeguarded. That is how VDTT is intended to work.

What is Virtual Digital Technology Token (VDTT)?

Virtual Digital Technology Token (VDTT) is the method by which various experiences and content ecosystems link. Users can communicate with one another while maintaining a private and secure online identity. You may connect to a huge network of material with this comprehensive and persistent virtual identity across services and applications. not just entertainment, but also learning, creation, and whatever your imagination may conjure up.

What can you do in Virtual Digital Technology Token (VDTT)?

VIRTUAL BAY CITY

A full Functional full stack open entertainment city metaverse on GDCC Blockchain. Enter the world of spectacular graphics, fully functional NFT s, and social interactions with Play to Earn Egames.

Virtual casino

ONLINE CASINOS ON CRUISE ENTRY WILL BE ONLY FROM VDTT.



Now you can play casino in metaverse with help of VDTT.

VIRTUAL BAY CITY NFT Marketplace

The VIRTUAL BAY CITY NFT Marketplace enables real-world utility where NFT creators can showcase and sell their work, including digital art, Crypto collectibles, photos, fashion, music, videos, and more.

Me Time

In VDTT, you have a private zone. You can use it as a private office to concentrate on your job or as a warm retreat to unwind. You can select a private VR room from our selection based on your needs.

Arts and Exhibitions

You can take your loved one on a date and immerse yourself in the immersive worlds of art, or you can go to exhibitions and enjoy art with your family and friends. See the works of renowned artists come to life right before your eyes. VDTT is dedicated to fusing technology and art. Our goal is to investigate the virtually endless potential of all kinds of art.

Meeting

Regardless matter where you are in the world, meet up with your team and work together. With the help of virtual reality, remote work may be more engaging and team-focused. We can all agree that working and doing business is not just about being productive, but also about being connected and united. Even when you're on the other side of the planet, VDTT enables you to communicate and cooperate with your team. This is our brief introduction to VDTT, more experiences and content is yet to come. Stay tuned for more updates.

Learn more about Virtual Digital Technology Token (VDTT): https://www.vdtt.io/

