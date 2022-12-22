Vishaal Krishna is all set for his new song, "KHULI KITAAB"

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): A renowned face in the entertainment and modeling industry, Vishaal Krishna, is all set to release his new music video, "Khuli Kitaab," on Friday, December 23rd. The new song, directed by Shazz and sung by Ritesh Jha, will be launched under the Zee Music Production and will star Tamkeen Khan and Vishaal Krishna himself.

Talking about the new song release, Vishaal Krishna said, "I am delighted that I got the opportunity to work on back-to-back projects." My goal while presenting my work is to surprise my audience, and working with so many wonderful people was awesome. I couldn't be more pleased that Zee Music Production will be the song's platform. I hope our work and effort are appreciated by my viewers. "As for the future, I hope to work on a lot more projects."



He also provided insights about his future projects, asserting that numerous projects are on schedule and will be released one after the other.

Vishaal started his modeling career as a print commercial model for a variety of apparel and designer companies and has also performed runway performances. As the face of Work India, he has also appeared in TV commercials.

