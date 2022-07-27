Vishnu Manchu launches Ginna's first song and his fans can't keep calm as his daughters Ari and Vivi make their singing debut

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/GPRC): Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Ginna is making waves ever since it went on floors. The film directed by Eeshaan Suryaah has been on the minds of Vishnu's fans all through the filming. It turns out he has another gift for his fans. Vishnu launched the film's first song - Friendship Song. The highlight is that with the song, Vishnu launched the third generation of the family as his daughters made their singing debut with this track.

The song delves into innocence and warmth, bringing on-screen a friendship track which has been absent for a long time from the movies. It has been rendered by none other than Ariaana and Viviana Manchu. to announce their singing debut, Vishnu wanted this to be the first song to be released from the film's album.

The latest track sung by Mohan Babu's grand-daughters lovingly called Ari and Vivi is a reflection of their family's treasured talent and legacy

If the song is anything to go by, the makers are ensuring that the film has a wide reach. To draw audiences, the movie is mindful to be friendly to children which could be a big draw on the theatrical front.

Starring Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone alongside Vishnu, the film's music has been a big factor through the making.



Ginna had been under wraps until the latest track Friendship release which shows the audience a glimpse into the bond of the lead actors Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput.

Watch Ginna song now

https://youtu.be/YxsogFCbK8w

Vishnu even brought together choreographers like Prabhudheva, Prem Rakshit and Ganesh Acharya to score the dance pieces. The actor has left no stone unturned to make this a mass entertainer of epic measures. The film is said to be an eclectic blend of thrill, comedy, masala, action and drama. The makers directly released the film's first song even before the poster launch to emphasise how music is a key element of the movie.

Talking about it, Vishnu says, "We have launched the first track of the film, the friendship song. I fell in love with the song ever since I heard it. It's a special song for me as my wonderful daughters Ari and Vivi make their debut with this. Its a moment of great pride for me. Both of them have personalised the song by infusing their inherent charm, playfulness and innocence into it. I am such a happy father today to announce this!"

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Ginna has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu. The film is written by Kona Venkat, who is known for penning the scripts of Vishnu's earlier hits -- 'Dhee' and 'Denikaina Reddy'.

