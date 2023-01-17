Vishwa Samvad Kendra Trust hosted an event on Devarshi Narad's birth anniversary in the presence of Dr Jogender Singh (Founder OPJS University)

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/SRV): On the occasion of Devarshi Narad's birth anniversary, the Vishwa Samvad Kendra Trust (Haryana) held the 7th state-level journalist honour event. Vishwa Samvad Kendra is the official media centre of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta presided over the event, and Union Labor, Employment, and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav was the principal guest. Dr Jogender Singh shared the stage alongside Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Gyan Chand Gupta, and Brij Kishore Kuthiala during the ceremony.

In addition to eminent educationist Dr Jogender Singh, the ceremony was attended by Haryana Higher Education Council President Brij Kishore Kuthiala, experienced journalists Umesh Upadhyay and Sushant Sinha.

Dr Jogender Singh emphasized the importance of journalism, saying, "Journalism, as the fourth pillar of democracy, determines the state and direction of society. Democracy grows only when journalists plays an active role in social responsibilities. Journalism bridges the gap between the administration and society. The situation and direction of society can change if a media worker properly executes his tasks with positive thought toward society."



Dr Jogender Singh is the founder of OPJS University, OK India News Channel, and OK Life Care, as well as a well-known educationist. In the Khelo India Sports Games, OPJS University finished 17th in the country while ranking first in Rajasthan. OK Life Care Company is a company that creates herbal and natural products. The same firm also creates sports nutrition diets. The company creates its goods in response to the dearth of vitamins and proteins among village children.

