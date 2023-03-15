Vision 11 signs up as Chennai Super Kings' associate sponsor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI/India PR Distribution): One of India's biggest Sports fantasy gaming platforms Vision 11 today announced its association with the country's most popular cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season.

This marks the start of a year-long association between the two most premium brands of India. Chennai Super Kings will be led by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Founded in 2020 by visionary young entrepreneur Parth Rawal, based out of Surat, Vision 11 has emerged as one of the fastest-growing fantasy gaming app. With over 7 million users, Vision 11 has captured the imagination of sports-loving fans. Currently, the biggest user base for the app emerges from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

Under this partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Vision 11 will get a pride of place on back of the famed team cap and helmet. Fans of the popular franchise will get to be a part of wide-ranging and engaging schemes to be launched by Vision 11 shortly ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Parth Rawal, Founder Vision 11, welcomed the association and looked forward to a long fruitful partnership. "We are thrilled to be associated with India's premium sports franchise, Chennai Super Kings. We at Vision 11 have always believed in excellence and have stressed on being associated with the best. Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise has reached new heights. We hope our association furthers the franchise's fortunes."

Chennai Super Kings has been crowned champions four times.



Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was confident that the association with Vision 11 will be able to provide a unique experience for their legions of fans.

"As a franchise we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Vision 11 for the upcoming season. The Chennai Super Kings family welcomes Vision 11 as a valued partner. We are hopeful that through this association scores of our loyal fans get to participate in several exciting new initiatives."

Vision 11 has on board several cricketers as their brand ambassadors including: Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammed Shami and Venkatesh Iyer. Apart from the cricketers, the app has associated with leading kabaddi players like Rahul Chaudhary, Pardeep Narwal, Rishank Devadiga and Rohit Kumar.

