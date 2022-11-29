Visionaries honoured at 5th edition of Visionary and Excellence awards

Dubai [UAE], November 29 (ANI/QIMN): The 5th edition of the Visionary and Excellence Award was held on the 20th of December, 2022, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel to celebrate the work of visionaries from the fields of Music, Fashion, Sports, Entrepreneurship and more. Celebrities such as Sania Mirza, Amaal Malik, Adil Khandurrani and Rakhi Sawant were honoured for their pioneering work in their respective fields.

The fashion week, along with the Excellence awards, was conducted in collaboration with The Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. The Visionary and Excellence Award ceremony is the only international event where visionaries from various fields are honoured by dignitaries.

The 2022 visionaries of the Vivz fashion week and the Excellence awards are:

Musician of the Decade: Amaal Malik

Sportsperson of the Year: Sania Mirza

Male International Influencer of the year: Awez Darbar

Female Influencer of the year: Nagma Mirajkar

Biggest Entrepreneur of the year: Rakhi Sawant

Innovative and Next-Gen Bollywood Actor: Adil Khan



International Image and Styling Coach: Sapna Handa

Excellence in Digital Innovation: Parichay Parivesh

Glamourising Indian Festivities and Cuisine at an International Level: Meenal Thipse

Artist of the year: Farhana Bodi

Model of the year: Latha Palthi

Entrepreneur of the year: Nadeem Akhtar

The awardees including Rizwan Sajjan from Danube Group and Amit Dhariwal from Hridaan Realty, were also felicitated on stage.

Some designers who got the award for their outstanding work are Ziana Princess Aamira, Hasttantr, Sanabel, Kitty Bear Hugs, Riya Firodiya, YoungGods Clothing and Charisma Trends.

On the work front, Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai, directors of the Vivz fashion school and the main organizers of the event, are now gearing up for another season of Vivz Fashion Week in London.

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/QIMN)

