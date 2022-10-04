Visionet Systems emerges as a pioneering force in India's IT Ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): When it comes to eMobility, enterprise application integration and innovation, companies on the verge of digital transformation want simple solutions that solve their current challenges and prepare them for the future. Alok Bansal, MD, Visionet Systems India and Global Head of BFSI Business understands how critical it is to help clients to expand their digital horizons, systemize their workflow and cope with a borderless business environment teeming with global competitors.

He says, "We have seen a major shift in India's IT ecosystem in the past few decades and as information technology, consulting, and business process management company, we are happy to have stayed ahead of the learning curve. We have been able to help our clients to grow their businesses by offering them winning solutions and our ability to combine digital strategy and advanced analytics with customer-centric design has helped us to win trust, credibility as well as awards."

The Indian economy, points out Alok, saw an upsurge in the latter half of the 1990s with the IT boom and two decades later, India ranks as the top innovative country in the regions of Central and South Asia, as per the 2021 Global Innovation Index report. Visionet has grown exponentially as well and has today a dedicated workforce of over 7000 and a presence in 10 countries across four continents. Alok adds, "We are happy to have played a major part in India's Techade and are proud that today that our products, services and skill programs are considered to be game-changing in the IT industry."



One of Visionet's most successful innovations is DocVu.AI - a next-generation platform that processes and protects data without any possibility of human error. Says Alok, "DocVu.AI was developed after extensive research and assists in processing structured and unstructured data securely. This feature came in handy during the lockdown when employees were working from home and data security was a great concern." DocVu.AI went on to win the 'Most Innovative Use of AI/ML: Most Agile & Adaptable' nod at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. Recently, Visionet also won the '2022 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year' Award.

Visionet is now at the helm of the innovation wave that is sweeping across the IT industry which contributed to over 7.7 per cent of India's GDP during the COVID-19 crisis. According to the Central Ministry report (2022), the computer software and hardware market has contributed around 25 per cent of the FDI Equity inflow but as Alok says, a lot more areas other than profitability need the attention of the IT sector. He adds, "What is worrisome is the unemployability of the underserved youth in the country. There are many talented young people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, whose potential remains untapped. Our free upskilling program, 'Unnati for India', which commenced in May 2020 aims at addressing this issue by equipping 1,00,000 young people with necessary skills and making them employable over the next 5 years. We are working in collaboration with the government, NGOs, and social enterprises to achieve this goal."

As for Visionet's future, Alok says, "Disruptive technologies are evolving day by day and we will continue to be future forward thanks to our proficiency with Internet of Things, Robotics, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence. We will keep developing more in-house products like DocVu.AI and serve the industry in multiple capacities."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

