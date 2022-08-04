Visiting Lucknow midnight, no problem, The Centrum is ready to serve you 24x7- Sarvesh Goel

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/GPRC): The Centrum, Lucknow's Latest Getaway Destination announced, that The Centrum's Coffee Shop - The Plum, would be offering Round-the-clock, services from August 1, 2022.

All-day dining services at the Plum would offer Tailor-made Chef Menu for Food that would be served from 00:00 midnight till 06:30 in the morning, followed by our Lavish breakfast.

In addition to the warm hospitality and exquisite gastronomical experiences, The Centrum always has felt dire need of 24 hours operational eatery, which would be benefitting the Passengers travelling early morning to the airport, Corporates in our nearby vicinity, Doctors and IT Professionals who are working round-the-clock and the residents of Sushant Golf city, Gomti- Nagar and surrounding areas. The atmosphere at the All-day dining will definitely be alluring for the families and Lucknow visitors to come over and spend time with their dear ones.



"There has been immense improvement in security and safety of the city since the current Shir Yogi Adityanath's government took over giving people life and enjoy the nightlife. A 24-hour cafe was desperately required by Lucknow inhabitants as well as by frequent commuters like the Bollywood fraternities, filmmakers, and business owners who place Lucknow high on their list of desired destinations." - said, Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of Mansingh Goel (MSG) Group and Promoter of The Centrum, while addressing the guests and media.

Along with the round-the-clock eateries, commuters can avail the hotel stay, by visiting the hotel website www.thecentrum.in. The Centrum offers luxury staycations in warm, comfortable 116 creatively put-together rooms/ suites. The rooms entail warm colours and ergonomically designed study table, chair, and sofa that speak mindfulness- a fine blend of modern amenities with traditional aesthetics where the entire team of The Centrum Hotel Lucknow looks forward to serve its guest round-the-clock.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

