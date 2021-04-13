Visual tech startup Dybo raises Rs 1.2 crore from Spanache

New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI): Bengaluru-based visual technology startup Dybo has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a seed round of funding from Singapore-based venture capital firm Spanache.

Dybo is a visual technology start-up specialising in product visualisation for e-commerce businesses worldwide.

The company aims to utilise a significant portion of the funding to refine Dybo360 and DyboAR and the flagship products by Dybo, making them easier to adopt and integrate.



"To be backed by Spanache, one of the most prestigious VC firms in the industry, is like getting a double thumbs-up for our idea," said Dybo's Founder Dhawal Jain.

"We are on the right course in our mission to challenge the status quo by developing gratifying experiences with visual technologies. We are very hopeful to snowball and expand our markets across geographies with our technological and design abilities," he added.

Dybo is associated with 50 designers and brands globally. In the last six months, it has produced over 9.5 trillion photorealistic product visuals.

The startup has aggressive plans to target other design-focused products like clothes, accessories and electronics. (ANI)

