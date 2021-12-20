Vivz Fashion School presents Visionary and Excellence Awards in Dubai to celebs from across the globe

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vivz World fashion week, a name to beckon in the world of fashion and glamor recently organized a glamorous event in Dubai, powered by Okaya where the contestants and awardees from across the globe came together on the same platform.

The stage was filled with celebrities from across the globe and Spanish model, actress, fashionista and TV presenter, Agueda Lopez amongst other celebrities received the Excellence award. She runs the children clothing line, Mikaboo.

Joining the stage for their amazing work were Janak Sarda who received an award for entrepreneurship, Sunil Manjrekar for philanthropy, Mohd Sahid Siddiqui as the youngest entrepreneur, Nitin Seth for creating waves in the food sector, Suraj Jumani and Ravinder Soni as the fastest growing forex trading platform, Vishal Chordia as entrepreneur and social change maker and Ashutosh Khandekar for excellence in hospitality.



H.E. Dr. H.C. Raphael Nagel was presented the Excellence Award for fostering economy and diplomacy through business and Roy Fernandes for his change maker and influencer services.

Few of the designers and designer brands who were presented the award for their outstanding work included Michael Lombard, Juana Martin, Ankush Patil and Neha Patil, Miu Sisters, Self-confidence, Jewellery Bar Style and Gold Cashmere.

This event was successfully held at the Oberoi business bay Dubai. Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai are the Directors of Vivz Fashion School which was a well-organized event and are gearing up for another season.

Vivz Fashion School, the brainchild of Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai has produced memorable fashion shows and weeks in India and international shows in London, Milan and New York in collaboration with the who's-who of the society.

