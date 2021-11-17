Vivz World Fashion Week to be held at The Oberoi, Dubai on 10th December

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vivz World Fashion Week, a name to beckon in the world of fashion and glamor has completed six glorious years in the industry.

The company has announced the dates for the Vivz World Fashion Week and Visionary and Excellence awards for this year. The glamorous event will be organized in Dubai on 10th Dec 2021 where contestants and awardees from across the globe would come together.

Vivz Fashion School, the brainchild of Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai has produced memorable fashion shows and weeks in India and international shows in London, Milan and New York in collaboration with the who's-who of the society.

In 2020, they curated their show in Dubai which was a huge success and now they are ready for the next season with some amazing talented and celebrity designers such as Michael Lombard, Sanabel, Juana Martin, Via Del Corso, House of Juniors, Jewellery bar, L'Mane, Young Gods, and many more who would be participating in the upcoming Fashion week to be held in Dubai.



Speaking at the occasion, Vivek Pawar, Founder of Vivz Fashion School and Grasim Mr India said, "We are blessed to be able to do something that we are incredibly passionate about. Meeting new people, getting to work with such talented names and building events from scratch is something that Arti and me enjoy doing and will continue to do so. We are happy to provide a platform to upcoming models and artists and are happy to see them grow in the industry."

"Sharing details about the Visionary and Excellence Awards, we will have some prominent personalities from different parts of the world receiving the awards with some celebrity guests like Makrand Jawadekar, Tonini Lamborghini and many more," he further added.

The previous season had special guests like H.E. Sheikh Dr Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, H.E. Zulfiquar S Ghadiyali, Sheikha Dr Hind bint Abdul Aziz Al Qassimi, H.E. Sheikh Sultan Al-Qassimi.

To be a part of this exciting event you can connect with us on arti@vivzfashionschool.com or call at 91 - 9028018979

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

