VIYONA Pharmaceuticals to Market Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator in USA, Canada, UK, Europe, and Belize

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21(ANI/NewsVoir): The world has woken up to a new innovation, proudly Made In Inida - Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator!! Inspired by the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, a group of women entrepreneurs from Urb.Ox India belonging to the JSLR Wellness Group have come together to manufacture this unique first-of-its-kind product based on years of intense research. And, with VIYONA Pharmaceuticals as Associate Partner for marketing in USA, Canada, UK, Europe, and Belize; Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator is all set to become a global success!. KM Srinivasan Murthy (Vaidehi Medical College Director), Vanitha Patel (MD of Urb.Ox), B V Gopal Reddy (President FKCCI Bangalore) and Vineela (MD of VIYONA Pharmaceuticals) were present among the others.

Rising pollution levels and unhealthy Air Quality is a reason for deep concern. Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator releases pure and fresh Oxygen indoors making up for the Oxygen deficiency, letting one breathe in freshly produced Oxygen-rich air. It will benefit urbanites who suffer from various health issues due to poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

Vineela Yarlagadda, MD of VIYONA Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd, "Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator works for both Residential and Commercial buildings. It's Natural and Eco-friendly involving a hassle-free installation process. Yes, it is user-friendly and very, very easy to operate and control. Different models are designed to best suit your home or office. With Low energy consumption and Low noise, you can almost run it continuously 24/7, 365 days a year to generate pure and fresh Oxygen to keep you healthy indoors."

Ramakrishna Kolli, COO (Global Head) of VIYONA Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., "Present-day air conditioners can only circulate the same stale air in the room while cooling it, while air purifiers can filter out some of the pollutants in a limited area. Whereas, Urb.Ox Smart Sensible Oxygen Generator which releases Oxygen, can restore the unique balance in the air composition indoors and thereby improve one's health. Breathing in this fresh air not only restores our energy levels but also helps avoid respiratory diseases in the long-run. What's more, it is immensely beneficial for foetal growth and pregnant women."

The Outdoor Unit is almost the size of an AC compressor and can be placed outside in the balcony or on the terrace. Transparent 8mm tubes are connected from the Outdoor Unit to the Air Dispensers in the room. What's more, they are all concealed without disturbing the interiors. The Indoor Unit is installed in the room at your comfortable viewing angle which auto-controls the outdoor unit operation. It is indeed a SMART DEVICE!! The Indoor Unit is equipped with an Oxygen sensor that constantly monitors and auto turns on/off the outdoor unit based on the OPTIMUM LEVELS of Oxygen in the room. We ensure that you are receiving the pure and freshly generated Oxygen at all times. You can always stay informed about the Oxygen levels and air composition through the Urb.Ox Mobile App. The Indoor Unit continuously monitors other important AQI parameters which you can check on the App. This provides you total peace of mind and ensures that you always breathe in healthy Oxygen-rich air.



The key to Urb.Ox Smart Oxygen Generator's prowess is its sensory capabilities which allows it to maintain the perfect balance of Oxygen in an enclosed space by releasing the right volume of fresh Oxygen. The sensors use very little power and are highly energy efficient showing good response to various gas concentrations over a wide range of ambient conditions.

The Urb.Ox Oxygen sensor is RoHS compliant which is a product level compliance based on the European Union's Directive 2002/95/EC. Add to that MCERTS certification, CMOSens® Technology for IR detection, and NIST-traceable ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration technology for high accuracy.

VIYONA is a global leader in the contract manufacturing. VIYONA's experienced and awarded team of scientists and specialists provide a flexible and comprehensive service, encompassing API development and finished drug formulation projects for local and international markets. As a wholly-owned Indian made company, VIYONA is proud of its entrepreneurial spirit and steadfast growth over the years to attain a leading position in key international markets. VIYONA's vision was, is and will continue to be predicated on a legacy of quality. With full service manufacturing and packaging capabilities, VIYONA collaborates closely with both clients and regulatory authorities to ensure that they are at the forefront of the global Medicinal goods industry. VIYONA has invested significant capital into the first pharmaceutical manufacturing facility of its nature that India has seen in 15 years. As one of the largest and most state-of-the-art in the country, VIYONA's new manufacturing plant aims to offer local and international brands the technology available today.

Now breathe healthy, live healthy!!

Visit us for more details at www.viyonapharmaceuticals.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

