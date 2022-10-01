VKCL is fast becoming a leading brand in eLearning Solutions

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/ATK): VK Creative Learning (VKCL) is becoming one of the fastest growing eLearning companies in India through its off-the-shelf and customized eLearning training solutions; designed to meet the exact needs of diverse businesses.

Its team prides itself on creating end-to-end and SCORM-compliant eLearning solutions that help learners from various industries to get the hang of the latest technologies and management processes in an easy-to-understand way.

Its personalized e-learning solutions for businesses include AR/VR and MR eLearning solutions; interactive eLearning solutions; tailored-made lectures, videos, and simulations; blended eLearning; and translation and localization services in over 50 languages.

With dedicated and experienced SMEs on board, organizations can opt for the development of an eLearning solution that aptly fits their needs, budget, and desired outcomes in terms of learning.

Numerous industries, including healthcare, retail, eCommerce, education, manufacturing, IT, corporations, and construction, have benefitted from their e-learning solutions, as they perform 360-degree training needs analysis of their client's requirements.



VKCL founder Dhruv says, "Clients count on our innovative eLearning solutions as we deliver exciting, high-quality immersive eLearning training solutions through advanced technologies such as AR and VR technologies. Our seasoned experts ensure that we can engage learners with awe-inspiring and engaging content."

VKCL also creates eLearning courses and solutions for schools, colleges, and universities. The academic eLearning solutions by the eLearning company in India are created with an aim to transform the lives of students by presenting complex topics in a simple language with a plethora of examples, diagrams, videos, animations, and interactive elements.

Besides these, VK Creative Learning (VKCL) is pleased to announce the introduction of a brand-new and one-of-a-kind e-learning platform called NOBEL LEARNING. This platform is designed for all different kinds of learners as well as content providers, who are looking to identify themselves with a dependable e-learning platform to expand their reach to learners all over the world. The platform contains videos, animations, eBooks, interactive courses, tests, GK questions, and quizzes.

NOBEL LEARNING is unique and futuristic online eLearning platform launched by VKCL to enable learners to select an eLearning course based on their learning requirements. The essential features include in-depth coverage of concepts, economical cost, scalability, and many other factors. Content providers can also share their content on its robust and user-friendly eLearning platform.

Nobellearn.com provides access to tens of thousands of technological study programs from across the globe. Students in every corner of the globe may benefit from this portal by finding a more convenient and effective approach for preparing for tests and doing homework.

These features are not readily accessible in any of the other online platforms that are provided by the many eLearning companies in India. And, it is this unique mindset toward making learning easy for learners around the world that makes VKCL stand out!

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

