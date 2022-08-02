VLEBazaar launches its new marketplace -- invites sellers to sell their products on VLEBazaar

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV): VLEBazaar, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce startups in India, launches its marketplace. VLE, popularly known as Village Level Entrepreneur comprises a group of highly enthusiastic people who are dedicated to the growth of rural India. The company empowers rural entrepreneurs, providing them with a variety of products at reasonable prices right at their doorstep so that they can compete with big businesses and grow theirs as well.

Established in 2015, VLEBazaar is one of the rapidly growing e-commerce platforms based in India as per the Alexa rankings. Being in the list of India's top 100 startups, VLEBazaar strives to provide great quality products at affordable prices even in the immense rural areas of India. Dealing with over 15 lakh customers, VLEBazaar deals with all categories of goods, new, renewed and refurbished. Offering PAN India free delivery services, the e-commerce company facilitates warranties protected by manufacturers and a further 6-month warranty on refurbished products. The high price of any product has been the major reason for a reduced purchase as observed by the emerging marketplace. Keeping that in mind, VLEBazaar is renowned for selling products at a comparatively low price.

The interface of the e-commerce platform provides ease of access to sellers as the easy product listing makes it simple for customers to search for the desired product. Every order placed through the portal is verified with the AI system of the platform. A secured payment gateway ensures a secured and seamless flow of money from the buyer to the seller.

VLEBazaar invites sellers to offer their products for sale at a competitive level on their marketplace. More than 10,000 products have been sold by sellers across India. The process of transacting through https://vlebazaar.in has been made very simple and transparent. Payments for products are accepted via Debit Card Payment, Credit Card Payment, Digital payments (through GPay, PhonePe, PayTM and other wallets), Pay on Delivery and even a pay later option. For the pay later payment option, when a customer purchases a product from VLEBazaar, he or she might not have the entire amount. So, in that case, the customer can opt for an EMI option.

VLEBazaar constantly builds and fosters a relationship of trust and values between its customers and sellers. That is the reason why the company has always insisted upon the highest standards for secure transactions and customer information privacy. The primary goal of doing so is to provide a safe, efficient, smooth, and customized customer experience.



The VLE platform has stringent security measures to protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of the information under our control. Whenever there is a change in account information, the platform adheres to strict security guidelines, protecting user accounts from unauthorized access.

The e-commerce platform charges a 10 per cent commission from the sellers - in comparison to the high commission percentage charged by other online marketplaces - to sellers who sell their products on VLEBazaar. Along with that, 1 per cent TDS will be charged on the sale of every product. VLEBazaar believes, "Customer is God and service to God before self is all we do." The e-commerce platform provides Customer Service which works tirelessly 24 x 7 to serve customers by solving their queries.

Having served over 5,00,000 happy customers, VLEBazaar has never looked back in the field of successful selling. Supposedly it is the only platform which delivers products at a low cost, keeping in mind the purchasing power of people in rural India. VLEBazaar mainly focuses on refurbished items to bring high-capacity items at lower prices. VLEBazaar is indeed India's only e-commerce platform that is dedicated to rural entrepreneurs. This would possibly boost the rate of selling and allow new entrepreneurs at the village level to emerge at the forefront.

To know more about VLEBazaar, please visit: https://vlebazaar.in and https://vlebazaar.in/seller.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

