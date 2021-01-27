VMavericks' Digital Marketing Services helped QuizTarget make USD 126,154 in Just 7 days

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27(ANI/BusinessWire India): VMavericks, one of the top digital marketing services company in India, recently helped QuizTarget, a SaaS lead generation product by Rack Infotech Pvt. Ltd; in scaling incredible success during its product launch.

The company provided its exceptional product launch Digital Marketing Services. It included Sales Page Copywriting, Video Script Writing, Influencer Marketing and Affiliate Marketing services.

And the result was, QuizTarget had a spectacular launch! VMavericks' marketing efforts paid off big as QuizTarget grossed USD 126,154 revenue in just 7 days!

VMavericks' marketing strategies also helped QuizTarget become the heartthrob on JVZoo - the leading affiliate and product launch platform. QuizTarget sales broke all records and became one of the top sellers for Q3 2020 on the JVZoo platform. The immense love that the product received from users and affiliates helped it grab the prestigious 'Product of the Day' (POTD) Award not once, but twice!

The icing on the cake was that Vishal Kangane, Founder of VMavericks and QuizTarget's Marketing Partner, also received the 'Top Performance Leaders Award' from JVZoo.

Vishal immediately became the talk of the JVZoo world. The affiliate community is now looking at him with great expectations for his next product launch.

Rack Infotech Pvt. Ltd was looking to launch QuizTarget , a powerful quiz builder, which helps to get highly qualified online leads for any business. But they needed a strong product launch marketing partner who can lead the marketing and launch QuizTarget successfully. It is when they reached out to VMavericks, a top Digital Marketing Agency in India , to provide them with their Copywriting and product launch online marketing services.

Their joint venture delivered the unprecedented 'magic' in making QuizTarget a smash hit on JVZoo. QuizTarget crossed all the sales records on JVZoo platform and made over 126,154 in just 7 days. In fact, the QuizTarget sales page copies converted at a whopping 26 percent.

Commenting on this phenomenal achievement, Vishal Kangane, Founder, VMavericks, was quipped as saying:

"When Rack Infotech approached us for Copywriting and Product Launch Digital Marketing services for QuizTarget, we believed in ourselves that we can pull it off. It is because we have been a pro and helped many brands with their multiple types of campaigns. And the amazing responses to QuizTarget vouch for our work! I feel humbled and pleased on being recognized by JVZoo and bestowing me with the 'Top Performance Leaders Award'. It also sets the bar high for me and my Team for our next product launch marketing campaigns. We are looking at it with great enthusiasm."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)