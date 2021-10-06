VMware helps customers move to the Cloud with flexibility and speed

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organizations today are driven by the urgency to go fast and digitize.

Multi-cloud is now the model for digital businesses seeking to achieve rapid transformation.

VMware enables digital innovation with enterprise control in this multi-cloud environment (read story here).

Today, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is announcing new advancements for VMware Cloud, the industry's first and only multi-cloud computing infrastructure that enables customers to move their enterprise apps to the cloud in nearly half the time and less than half the cost. These new innovations include:

A new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services to modernize apps on VMware Cloud;

Capabilities that will make it simpler and safer to run enterprise apps in VMware Cloud;

A new initiative supporting the need for customers to run their business in sovereign clouds; and, Tech previews that showcase the future of VMware Cloud.

Together, these innovations will give VMware Cloud customers even more tools to accelerate modernization of their enterprise apps, increase business agility and resiliency, and significantly reduce costs compared to existing approaches.

"VMware has established a unique position in the world of multi-cloud computing by meeting customers where they are to help them achieve their cloud objectives," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Infrastructure Business Group, VMware. "VMware helps to eliminate the false choice between business innovation and IT control. Our latest innovations help customers modernize apps, infrastructure, and operations with better economics and less risk, and boost developer productivity. And with Project Arctic, the next evolution of VMware vSphere, we will unleash the hybrid cloud for every enterprise."

Delivering Kubernetes-based Containers and Infrastructure as a Service

VMware Cloud with Tanzu services is a new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services that will be available at no additional charge as part of VMware Cloud on AWS. Tanzu services will make app modernization with Kubernetes faster, easier, and less expensive on VMware Cloud than alternative managed Kubernetes solutions. IT admins will be able to use the VMware vCenter interface to unify VM and container management on a common platform and provision Kubernetes clusters within minutes. Platform operators or SREs will be able to manage Kubernetes clusters consistently across clouds using Tanzu services as a multi-cloud Kubernetes management plane.

VMware Cloud is Simpler and Safer for Enterprise Apps

VMware Cloud makes running enterprise vSphere apps in any cloud environment simpler and safer. Research shows VMware Cloud customers can achieve 300% faster Kubernetes deployment(1), 46% faster cloud migration(2), and 57% reduction in TCO(2).

Simpler: VMware Cloud gives customers the flexibility to move to the cloud on their timelines and run vSphere workloads on the cloud of their choice. Only VMware Cloud runs as a native service in 100+ regions spanning all public clouds - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud -as well as 4,000+ partner clouds, in private data centers, and at the edge. With VMware Cloud Universal, customers can flexibly purchase and consume VMware Cloud from VMware or reseller partners, while benefitting from the economic value of existing VMware perpetual licenses.

VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts will be available for purchase via the VMware Cloud Service Portal in VMware's Q3FY22 and will enable customers to benefit from a cloud operating model for VMware Cloud infrastructure running in their own data center or thick edge locations. This fully-managed offering will enable greater control over data and apps with simple, scalable, and more secure on-prem VMware Cloud infrastructure delivered as a service with optimized access to 200+ native AWS services.

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud is a Dell-managed service that brings the VMware Cloud experience to the APEX ecosystem. In private preview now with planned availability in VMware's Q4 FY22, the infrastructure-as-a-service offering allows organizations to deploy pre-configured cloud instances in their data center or at an edge location or co-location facility.

VMware vRealize Cloud Management enhancements deliver cloud-agnostic provisioning, proactive monitoring, capacity and cost optimization, app-aware troubleshooting, and end-to-end network visibility across all cloud environments. The new VMware Skyline Advisor Pro proactively prevents issues before they occur to help customers avoid costly unplanned IT downtime.

VMware Marketplace adds capabilities that enable faster app development and delivery through a private service catalog that includes open source software (Bitnami), VMware and ISV solutions. Customers can now lower procurement cycles and deployment times by purchasing VMware and ISV solutions on the industry's only multi-cloud marketplace.

Project Arctic, a tech preview, will bring VMware Cross-Cloud services to the fingertips of millions of IT Admins. Project Arctic natively integrates cloud connectivity into vSphere and establishes hybrid cloud as the default operating model. Customers will be able to take advantage of unlimited cloud capacity on-demand and instantly access VMware Cross-Cloud services through vCenter.

Safer: VMware uses the power of software, a scale-out distributed architecture, and a cloud delivery model for better security and data protection that's easier to use. VMware Cloud customers benefit from consistent security policy and features across all environments.

VMware NSX tapless NDR, Secure Workload Access, and Elastic Application Security Edge are new innovations that are advancing security inside and across VMware Cloud environments.



VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery enhancements accelerate ransomware recovery and help restore services and data faster.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload, VMware NSX Advanced Firewall, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer help VMware Cloud on AWS customers reduce attack surface, improve application availability and uptime, and make security operations more effective.

Stretched Cluster support for environments as small as two hosts improve resiliency for VMware Cloud on AWS customers of all sizes.

Supporting Customers' Requirements for Sovereign Clouds

Data security is not just a corporate or organizational issue; research shows 50-60% of organizations surveyed believe there is a national mandate to improve data security, privacy, and innovation (3). The new VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers engage with trusted national cloud service providers to meet geo-specific requirements around data sovereignty and jurisdictional control; data access and integrity; data security and compliance; data independence and mobility; and data analytics and innovation. The first VMware Sovereign Cloud designated partners are UKCloud, OVHcloud, AUCloud, Datacom, NxtGen, Noovle, Telefonica, TietoEvry, Telmex and ThinkOn. Hear from partners about the value of the new VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative.

A Look into the Future of VMware Cloud

VMware is showcasing additional R&D investments and innovations currently underway for VMware Cloud with the following tech previews:

Project Capitola: a software-defined memory implementation that will provide the best price-performance ratio for current and next-gen applications by aggregating memory tiers across DRAM, PMEM, NVMe and other future technologies. Read more about the partners supporting Project Capitola here.

Project Cascade: this tech preview will address the needs of developers and DevOps professionals with an industry-standard programmatic interface powered by Kubernetes that provides a common declarative consumption interface for both infrastructures (IaaS) and containers (CaaS).

Project Ensemble: designed as a unified control plane for VMware Cloud, Project Ensemble will further improve operations by delivering a unified view across vRealize Cloud Management services.

VMware Cloud Customers Share Their Stories

"Carrefour is working with Google Cloud and VMware to accelerate the company's digital-first mission by responding to business opportunities faster while reducing our IT operations cost and environmental footprint," said Damien Cazenave, chief technology officer and chief information officer, Carrefour France. "With Google Cloud VMware Engine, we were able to quickly and seamlessly move our VMware workloads to Google Cloud in less time than originally expected. We now have the opportunity to modernize our IT infrastructure through better automation and resilience on Google Cloud."

"Working with VMware and Deloitte, Sterling National Bank was able to exit two data centers and migrate to VMware Cloud on AWS within a year," adds Vesko Pehlivanov, senior managing director, solution strategy and architecture, Sterling National Bank. "Even with the limitations posed by the pandemic, our migration was so seamless that our users and application owners were unaware any changes took place. There was no downtime at all. The strong alliance between Sterling, VMware, and Deloitte helped us move faster and more effectively than we could have done alone."

"Tower Health has a large investment in on-premises VMware Cloud infrastructure that works well for our business. However, we saw the opportunity to move IT management and operations to a SaaS model," said Brian Weigle, lead system engineer, Tower Health. "With vRealize Cloud Universal, we gained the flexibility to move almost all our production cloud management capabilities to SaaS. We get all the capabilities of vRealize Operations, Log Insight and Automation, with additional benefits like scalability, faster access to innovation, and operational efficiency that come with SaaS. And with VMware Skyline, we've gone from reactive to proactive support."

"By migrating our VMware environment to Azure VMware Solution, we estimate that we are realizing six figures in hardware savings, averting more than five months of processing and supply chain delays, and gaining greater agility to support our spike in virtual desktop as a result of the ongoing pandemic," said Mari Lovo, director of cloud infrastructure services, University of Miami. "Taking advantage of Microsoft's Azure Hybrid Benefit allows the University of Miami to use its existing on-premises Windows Server licenses for VMs in its Azure VMware Solution environment, at no additional cost."

VMware Helps Customers Navigate the Multi-Cloud Era

At VMworld 2021, VMware is unveiling its strategy to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era and accelerate innovation with freedom, flexibility, and security. For the latest news on how VMware is delivering a smarter path to cloud for digital businesses, visit the VMworld 2021 media kit.

VMworld 2021 is the world's premier cloud computing and digital infrastructure event. VMworld features 600+ unique sessions and labs, more than 75 sponsors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to becoming a software-defined business - from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com.

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda.

