Voltas joins hands with OneDios App to cut short customer care service request process

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/PNN): For any brand, flawless customer care service to its customers is its backbone, especially when building trust. Voltas limited, one of the renowned home appliances brands, also strives to achieve smooth customer care services. When a brand renders flawless customer care service, it bags an effortless long-term relationship and loyalty with its customers. OneDios is a distinctive aggregator app that Voltas now trusts with its customer care requests.

The OneDios- #RequestKaroRelaxKaro sincerely goes by its hashtag. The foremost aim of OneDios is to make the customer care experience flawless. Registering any complaint or raising a request is made easy through this application.

It's not just it. OneDios smartly takes the burden off Voltas customer care number by diverting a reasonable sum of customer calls through their platform. From enhancing their customer care service experience to other internal functions, Voltas got on board with the OneDios app for effective all-around technology advancement. Soon after this collaboration, the customer retention chart of Voltas witnessed significant gains.

Having its inception in 2019 by savant business people, Mr Nitin Chawla and Mr Amit Sharma, the app began its journey of providing aggregator services to just one brand. Since then, there has been no turning back for OneDios. Today, the app works for an array of renowned and popular brands. The underlying purpose of creating this app was to function as a catalyst for the customer care services of grand brands. With the passing of time and strategic development in OneDios partnerships, today, OneDios accounts for about 10 Lakh happy and satisfied customers.

Although the foremost aim of any customer care service is to provide relentless assistance to end users, reaching them is a daunting task. The standard method of registering a complaint begins by searching for the Voltas customer care service number, then trying to reach them by calling on their various customer care portals, not forgetting the long waiting on IVR to finally talk to a customer care executive. Even after enduring this long process, there is no assurance of getting the customer's issue resolved. Not fair, right? That's when devising OneDios into the market came as a blessing. The platform has cut short the long, daunting process of reaching out to a customer care executive just to register a complaint to an easy-peasy online complaint registration. Sounds great, right? Yes, using OneDios to register your complaints in less than a minute to get seamless customer care services is a dream come true for many, especially for the working class. This application has been a great asset for the working class who scarcely get time for themselves and their families by registering their request to get their home appliances fixed in no flat time. The portal pledges to provide hassle-free customer care services to the user end and to the customer care department of such brands. The best part is that you can register any complaint to Voltas customer care department through your Android/IOS mobile phones.



The Godsend app, with its proven user-friendly interface, comes with handy features like tracking the status of the raised complaint. Yes, this thought-provoking feature helps customers to track the status of the request they have submitted through the platform. Another advantage of registering a complaint through this app is that you also receive a confirmation mail for the desired appointment you made. Talking about the exclusive features of this app, the app also lets you keep your invoice, warranty cards, insurance paper, and more safe by uploading them on the app. No more fearing losing your documents since they are safe with your OneDios vault.

Wait, there's more!

The newly launched AMC (Annual Maintenance Contracts) feature allows you to extend the warranty on every Voltas appliance. For Voltas window AC, the AMC plan includes Gas Charges, 2 standard AC services, and encloses the spare parts as well.

Since keeping the existing customers happy and satisfied with their products and customer care services is a challenging job, OneDios has made it a cakewalk for many brands. No need to chase the customer care service numbers anymore when this advanced app is in the picture. Grand brands like Voltas are furiously collaborating with this app to get a seamless customer service aggregator platform for themselves.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

